Admission Open for Full Stack Web Development Course in Kolkata at IEMLABs

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Full Stack Web Developers have high demand in several multinational companies. In Full Stack Web Development course in IEMLABs, students are taught about the fundamentals of Web Development. They learn things from the scratch and gain knowledge and competitive ground at work. After completion of the course, students become capable for both back-end and front-end works. During the course, IEMLABs arrange for hand-on training methods that can help students in gaining prestigious jobs in a number of MNCs.

IEMLABs provides both offline and online class facilities. Online classes are held on popular educational platforms. The prime areas covered in Certified Full Stack Web Development course are –

HTML (HyperText Markup Language)

CSS (Cascading Style Sheet)

PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor)

JavaScript

Faculties provide quality training and hand-on experience of the real industry scenario. IEMLABs trains its students in such a way that they can easily grasp any concept and are ready to face challenges in the job market. Besides imparting knowledge, this institute aims at assisting students in building a prospective career in their field of interest. IEMLABs also organizes Live Practical Session for Full Stack Web Development course.

The institute also helps students for job placement and offers internship opportunity at government agency. Visit the website of the institute at www.iemlabs.com to learn more about IEMLABs and its courses.

Visit https://iemlabs.com/courses/certified-full-stack-web-developer/ for more details.

About the Company

IEMLABs was set up in 2016 with the sole motive of providing Cyber Security to the whole digital world and making it Hack Proof. Since, these days, almost all companies have a digital presence and conduct business in the digital world, risk of Cyber Crimes have increased a lot. Due to insecurity, there is demand for security of infrastructure in Digital World. IEMLABs, as a Cyber Security company, ensures complete safety and makes online business safer. This company not only provides safety to Digital world but also trains Cyber Security enthusiasts through its different courses.

