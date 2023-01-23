Lark Baton Rouge Provides Comfortable Off-Campus Student Housing

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2023-Jan-23 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Baton Rouge is pleased to announce that they provide comfortable off-campus housing for students attending Louisiana State University. The off-campus housing complex features everything students need to enjoy a good quality of life close to campus without the hassle of living in campus apartments.

Lark Baton Rouge offers one, two, four, and five-bedroom apartments students can share with their friends or get matched with other students through the roommate matching program. Each apartment is available for a per-person rental rate that ensures students don’t worry about whether their roommates can pay their share. Rent includes Internet access, furniture, water and sewer, trash removal, and in-unit laundry. Upgrades are available for an additional monthly fee.

Lark Baton Rouge has created a comfortable living environment to make life easier for students. The housing complex includes a resort-style swimming pool with a lazy river, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor amphitheater, sand volleyball, a putting green, an outdoor lounge with covered cabanas, and more. Students can enjoy social events held throughout the year. Some apartments are pet-friendly, allowing students to bring their companions to school.

Anyone interested in learning about comfortable off-campus student housing can find out more by visiting the Lark Baton Rouge website or calling 1-225-663-1840.

About Lark Baton Rouge: Lark Baton Rouge is an off-campus apartment complex for Louisiana State University students. The complex is close to campus, making it easy for students to attend classes and on-campus events while enjoying the independence of living off-campus. Students pay a per-person rental rate that includes all the amenities.

Company: Lark Baton Rouge

Address: 4194 Burbank Dr.

City: Baton Rouge

State: LA

Zip code: 70808

Telephone number: 1-225-663-1840