Introducing Calm Body Calm Minds to Help Children with Autism, ADHD and special needs

California, USA, 2023-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ — Announcing the launch of Calm Body Calm Minds, a revolutionary web-based program designed to help children with autism, ADHD, and other special needs reach their full potential. The program offers a variety of evidence-based occupational therapy techniques, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), to aid in the development and improvement of children with special needs.

The program empowers parents and caregivers to implement these techniques at their own pace and on their schedule, saving time and money. Additionally, the program is designed to be personalized to the child’s unique situation, ensuring that the interventions are effective and tailored to the child’s specific needs and abilities.

They understand the unique challenges faced by children with autism, ADHD, and other special needs. That is why they have created a program that addresses these challenges head-on, providing parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge they need to help their child reach their full potential. One can positively impact their futures by supporting these children to develop the skills they need to succeed in life. That is why they are dedicated to providing the best possible program to help children with special needs and their families.

About Calm Body Calm Minds

Our mission is to empower and improve communication skills for Parents who have children with Autism, Sensory Issues and Special Needs, including Teachers, Social Workers and Caregivers, by providing training through video demonstration. The program is designed to coach the client in behavioral modification, teach active listening, reinforce new positive behaviors, and redirection utilizing the ABA (Applied Behavioral Analysis) method.

To learn more about Calm Body Calm Minds and to sign up for the program, visit their website at https://calmbodycalmminds.com or contact Elizabeth Kirkeby at Lizlovessf@gmail.com or phone:1- (424) 247-7737 for more information.