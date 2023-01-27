Caprolactam Market Is Expected to Reach USD 18.8 billion by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global caprolactam market size is expected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2021 to USD 18.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The global caprolactam market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to its widespread use as a feed stock in the production of nylon 6 fibers and resins. Nylon 6 is used to make industrial yarns, floor coverings, engineering plastics, and films, among other things. Growth in these end-use segments is expected to boost demand, which will boost the caprolactam market in the next seven years.

Companies such as Honeywell and Toray Industries are engaged in manufacturing caprolactam, followed by producing nylon 6 fibers and resins. These companies obtain raw materials from suppliers and manufacture caprolactam, which is then used to make nylon 6, which is then sold to end-user industries.

Global Caprolactam Market Definition

Caprolactam is a synthetic crystalline compound that is an intermediate in nylon manufacture.

The cost structure of caprolactam manufacturing varies in comparison to other bulk chemicals. Cyclohexane which is a major starting material accounts for majority of the cost.

Global Caprolactam Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rising Demand for Engineering Plastics

Engineering plastics are majorly classified as the group of plastics that exhibit improved mechanical and thermal properties compared to commodity plastics materials. Nylon 6 manufactured from caprolactam, is one of the important materials used in manufacturing engineering plastics. The demand for these materials is driven by industry initiatives to replace traditional materials such as metals and commodity plastics. The major end-use industries for engineered plastics are automotive, consumer products, and industrial machinery.

The automotive industry is one of the major front runners for adopting engineered plastics. The growing emphasis of fuel economy and implementation of stricter emission standards has forced manufacturers to reduce the weight of vehicles. The weight reduction of car body parts can be achieved considerably with the application of engineered plastics. It is estimated that the engineering plastics market is growing at a 2 times faster rate than the automotive production growth.

Restraints : Volatile Raw Material Prices

Due to highly volatile raw material prices, caprolactam prices are expected to increase over the forecast period. Cyclohexane and ammonia are the key raw materials used in caprolactam production. Cyclohexane prices are highly unstable due to varying crude oil prices. Furthermore, growing demand for cyclohexane in various applications coupled with limited production is expected to escalate its price further over the forecast period.

Scope of the Global Caprolactam Market

The study categorizes the caprolactam market based on technology, application, and end-use at the regional and global levels.

By Technology Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Hydroxylamine Phosphate Oxine (HPO)

Hydroxylammonium Ammonium Sulfate Oximation (HSO)

Others

By Application Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Nylon 6 Fibers

Nylon 6 Resins

Others

By End-Use Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Textile Yarn

Industrial Yarn

Engineering Plastics

Carpet Fibers & Staple Fibers

By Region Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The HSO segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by technology

Based on technology, the global caprolactam market is divided into hydroxylamine phosphate oxine, hydroxylammonium ammonium sulfate oximation, and others. In 2021, the HSO segment accounted for the largest market share of 54.1% in the global caprolactam market. The process involves the production of hydroxylammonium sulfate solution by the hydrogenation of nitric oxide over a platinum catalyst in the presence of dilute sulfuric acid. The solution is reduced with cyclohexanone and ammonia. This reaction is conducted at 85-90 °C by mixing in a weak acidic solution from which the cyclohexanone oxime is obtained.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global caprolactam market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 5.8% in the global caprolactam market during the forecast period. China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific are among the countries that make up this region. Strong economic growth in domestic emerging countries such as China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India is primarily responsible for the region’s expansion. Furthermore, MEA is the fastest-growing region after the Asia Pacific, with a CAGR of 4.8% in the global caprolactam market.

Key Market Players in the Global Caprolactam Market

Major Players in the global caprolactam market are:

AdvanSix Inc.

BASF SE

Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

The Aquafil Group

Capro Co.

Grupa Azoty

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Highsun Group

KuibyshevAzot PJSC

China Petrochemical Development Corporation

Domo Chemicals

Lanxess AG

Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Spolana

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd.

The global caprolactam market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. The majority of market players concentrate on expanding their operations across regions, enhancing their capabilities, and cultivating strong partner relationships.