SmartBear Announces Strategic Partnership with BnK Solution in Vietnam

MELBOURNE, Australia and HANOI, Vietnam, 2023-Feb-01 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, announced a strategic partnership with BnK Solution, a technology company in Vietnam with five years of experience in four sectors: intelligent automation, software services, ERP Odoo, and smart factory. The company specializes in working with enterprises in banking, insurance, finance, and real estate.

“It is our great honor to be the very first strategic partner of SmartBear in Vietnam,” said Mr. Thanh Dang, founder of BnK Solution. “We are particularly impressed by SmartBear’s end-to-end quality solutions across application performance monitoring, software development, and software testing. We look forward to applying SmartBear’s solutions to speed up the digital journey of our customers while maintaining a level of high quality.”

“The experienced team of engineers at BnK Solution is well-versed at analyzing and providing the most innovative and optimal technology solutions to customers across Vietnam,” said Darin Welfare, SVP of International Sales & Channel at SmartBear. “We look forward to working with them as a strategic partner to deliver great software development and visibility tools to solve their customers’ biggest business challenges.”

About BnK Solution

BnK Solution, founded in 2018, is a technology company headquartered in HCM City, the economical center of Vietnam with operations across Vietnam, EU, APAC, and Japan. The development team from BnK are well-versed in traditional programming languages, adopting early new technologies of 4.0 trends as Cloud, Big Data Analytics, Mobility, AI and Low-code platform. We use this expertise to help our customers with a variety of small to big-sized projects. All the projects are satisfaction guaranteed. Our goal is to provide an experience that is tailored to your company’s needs. No matter the budget, we pride ourselves on providing professional customer service. That’s why we are a Trusted Partner. For more information, visit: https://bnksolution.com/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and PactFlow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

