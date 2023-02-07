London, UK, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Orthopedics Conferences 2023 welcomes all the eminent researchers and scholars around the globe to be part of the most awaited event of 2023 “17th International Conference on Orthopedics, Osteoporosis & Trauma” Scheduled to be held on May 22-24, 2023 London, UK.

Hybrid Event: You can participate In-person at London, UK or join Online/Virtually opt from your home or work.

Orthopedics Conferences 2023 is the foremost platform for academics, researchers, students, members of prestigious societies and institutes, as well as individuals from academia and business, to discuss topics of shared interest in the field of orthopedics.

We cordially invite all experts from academia, business, and industry to contribute to and shape this Orthopedics Conferences 2023 by submitting research abstracts, papers, and posters from around the world. Finally, the Orthopedics Conferences 2023 promotes global interdisciplinary collaboration and exchange among technologists.

London will be a fantastic backdrop for our meeting, and you will be able to enjoy a fantastic social and scientific programme. We are excited to welcome you to London.

We look forward to meeting you in London!

Regards,

Organizing Committee

For more details visit : https://orthopedics-rheumatology.cmesociety.com/