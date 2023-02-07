My WelcoMe Internet-Based Customer Experience Service Adds Lipoedema to App

WelcoMe is an internet-based customer experience service that is inclusive and accessible. WelcoMe informs customer service teams of general and specific needs before arriving. It can now be used at an increasing number of venues across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Lipoedema Added To Welcome App. WelcoMe has recently added Lipoedema to their list of conditions and in doing so, will create much-needed awareness of this chronic condition, affecting approximately 11% of the female population.

Customer service teams will understand that Lipoedema is an abnormal fat disease that does not respond to diet or exercise, affecting hips, buttocks, legs and sometimes upper arms and that legs can feel painful and heavy and bruise easily. They will also know that In later stages, mobility can be affected and they will also have looked at links on the https://www.lipoedema.co.uk/ charity website and at two Lipoedema patient stories.

A customer service team member will introduce themselves to the visitor and ask if they can help, considering the needs they have already read from the details set up in the app, which is incredibly easy to navigate. WelcoMe wants every shop or venue visited to offer the service needed and deliver it in a way that reduces anxiety and increases confidence in their ability.

They aim to make the WelcoMe App the key to unlocking safety and security on visitor arrival at every participating destination. The venue gets notified of a planned visit and receives an overview and top tips for customer success to aid their interaction with the visitor.

WelcoMe very much hope that this will lead to more and more people knowing about and understanding the needs of their visitors and others living with the condition.

A) Set up a profile “my.wel-co.me” B) Simply let the destination know of an intention to visit.

Then the phone will do the rest, helping the venue to help the visitor on arrival and ensuring the very best service is delivered in a way that is visitor specific. In the app, requests can be made of where the WelcoMe service could possibly be set up

App facilities include:

Search and browse venues and check their accessibility features

Plan visits while indicating the assistance required on arrival or any specific requests

Visit and Repeat- They will get notified of arrival details.

Enjoy the personalised service and give feedback.

