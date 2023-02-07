SmartPT Online Rated as the ‘Badge Name’ by Software Suggest

Mohali, India, 2023-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — SmartPT Online, an innovative physical therapy software provider for the physical therapy niche and industry, has announced today that it has been awarded the ‘Best value winter 2022’ from software suggest winter awards 2022. This awards witnesses SmartPT online for its best value services to its customers at quoted reasonable prices.

SoftwareSuggest is a recognizable and dependable platform for physical therapists to maintain their records and patient history to provide better care and save time.

The whole team of SmartPT Online worked with dedication to achieve excellence in developing a product and their efforts to satisfy the client’s needs. This achievement signifies a boost in the software and the platform’s reputation and will enhance the value of the brand.

SmartPT Online is changing the way physical therapists are performing treatment for their clients. We integrate all the aspects of the physical therapy clinic into one easy-to-use modern EMR platform. SmartPT online will also improve patient quality care by taking care of documentation for the therapist. This will enable them to spend more time with the clients. There is no need to install multiple software as it will streamline your clinical tasks.

Features Included in the SmartPT :

· SmartPT software handles all the tasks, documentation, billing, reporting, and so much more. The modern interface also feels great and can be used on desktops, tablets, and mobile.

· We also have laid out the best documentation practices that will make your work seamless to co-exist with seeing new patients.

· With the integrated advanced analytics, it becomes very easy to display the information to the relevant person.

The SmartPT has been built with only one goal to provide the best facilities to the people associated with physical therapy. It has gone under extreme testing to provide better results for therapists, office managers, billers, or clinic owners.

With the ability of telehealth technology, patients will be able to see the doctor whenever they want. With the advent Of SmartPT online, it brings numerous benefits to the table for any physical therapy business.

The patient has the power to connect with the therapist. This will reduce many worries and will also enable the patient to take the exercises assigned seriously. When a patient gets in touch

with the therapist in the comfort of their home, it benefits from frequent travelling and the patients will feel much more at the ease.

With SmartPT Online, the scope of emerging technology is unmatchable and it will help you experience a whole new dimension and enhance the patient experience.