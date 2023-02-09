Innomaint Launches a CRM to accelerate sales revenue and elevate customer satisfaction standards

Tamil Nadu, India, 2023-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — InnoMaint FSM/EAM, a prominent player in the CMMS market, is set to release a CRM solution, as a separate solution and a part of Field Service Management Software, on Feb 1, 2023. The diversification aims to accelerate the process of acquiring new customers in an organized manner and to centralize, optimize and streamline customer communication. 

The CRM system that automates sales, marketing, and customer support activities can help segment contacts, create leads, and boost conversions. Once the servicing firm acquires a customer, it can manage the entire range of services through the CRM.

You can save team efforts and make current efforts more fruitful by closing more deals with shortened sales cycles via an easy and intuitive user interface, with actionable analytics data on the effectiveness of campaigns and customer-oriented business functions in under a minute.

The new CRM solution strives to capture more leads and increase customer acquisition and retention rates. 

