Ac Dc Dc Dc Merchant Power Supply External Power Adaptors Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-11 — /EPR Network/ —The global AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors market size is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2021 to USD XX Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of XX% from 2022 to 2030. AC/DC power supply adapter is an external power supply. It is designed to use with devices that run on a battery and have no other external power source. AC/DC power supply adapter provides safety by converting high voltage into low voltage to the devices, which are handled by the user, such as electric irons, hairdryers, and many others. Properties of AC/DC power supply such as adaptability, durability, and others make the product of choice for various applications. All these factors are contributing in the growth of the AC/DC power supply adapter market.

Dynamics of the AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors

The surging demand for smartphones & other consumer electronic devices across the globe has paved for the market’s growth. The increased demand for innovative and advanced technology in electronic devices has increased the demand for AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors globally.

Moreover, all consumer electronics (office equipment and household equipment) have 5-10 devices that use the AC & DC adapters, such as cordless phones, cell phones, answering machines, and hair dryers. Therefore they are also driving the market’s growth.

Scope of the AC/DC & DC/DC Merchant Power Supply & External Power Adaptors

The study categorizes the AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors market based on type, power supply, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type

AC/DC Commodity

AC/DC Non-Commodity

DC/DC

By Power Supply

Less than 1000W

1001-1500W

1501-3000W

More than 3000W

By Application

Lighting (LED)

Storage

Industrial

Consumer Sector

Servers

Networking

Medical sectors

Computing

Mobile Devices and Chargers

Cellular Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia–Pacific. The growth of the region is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Major Players

Major Players

This research report contains a review of the key companies operating in the cardiovascular testing market and their winning strategies, as well as a study of their development and marketing strategies, which will contribute in the market growth.