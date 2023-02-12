Kosher Beef Market Competitive Landscape and Strategy Analysis from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 13, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Kosher Beef Industry Overview

The global kosher beef market size was valued at USD 68.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The availability of the product with appropriate certifications has developed a trust factor among the consumers from countries including the U.S., Canada, France, South Korea, the U.K., Germany, and South Africa. Constant product innovation and collaborations by the meat processing companies are anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, FreshDirect partnered with Cutting Edge Foods, manufacturer of Real Fresh Kosher Beef, for the purpose of direct sourcing. Such factors are likely to support the overall market growth over the forecast years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the kosher beef industry. During the first wave of the pandemic, customers rushed to stock up on groceries, both in stores and online, while restaurants and foodservice businesses were largely closed in most nations. Due to the market volatility caused by COVID-19, grocery retailers were forced to restructure their supply chains, explore private label brands, and expand their supplier networks in order to meet consumer demand. However, many countries witnessed increased demand for beef, which resulted in an increased volume of exports. For instance, according to the US Meat Export Federation (USMEF), the U.S. beef sector witnessed an increase in market share in Japan, up from 41% in 2019 to 44% in 2020.

The increasing Jewish population around the world is the key factor supporting the overall market demand. According to the World Population Review 2021, the Jewish population in the U.S. was 6 million as of September 2021, which was 5.7 million in April 2021. This has been steering the demand for kosher beef. Around 39.5% of the Jewish population is settled in the U.S., making it one of the largest markets for kashrut food. The majority of Jews strictly adhere to kashrut not only at home but even outside their homes. This factor is likely to drive the demand for kosher beef during the forecast period.

Beef has become an essential part of the global diet. It is recognized for its various health benefits. The meat consists of amino acids vital for muscle building and tissue repair along with various enzymes that prevent illnesses. It has become the new diet food for the fitness conscious. The presence of a high amount of protein in the product reduces hunger pangs and leads to quicker weight loss. Red meat is rich in iron, which is easily absorbed by the body and ultimately enhances hemoglobin. It is medically recommended for people suffering from anemia. It also helps to cope with fatigue, weakness, peptic ulcer, and vulnerable immune system among other health conditions. These advantages are anticipated to fuel the product demand in the near future.

Jewish cuisine has become one of the hottest food trends in the world. This factor is attracting many organizations operating in the market to adopt kashrut foods in their product offerings. Many diners, restaurants, bakeries, and butchers, among others, offer kosher food including beef products. The companies operating in the market are anticipated to engage in innovation and new product launches to cater to the rising product demand. For instance, in April 2022, Prairie Street Prime, a New York-based company, started doorstep delivery offering glatt kosher meat for celebratory occasions like Passover. The product range includes short ribs, rib steaks, and roasts.

Kosher Beef Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kosher beef market on the basis of cuts, distribution channel, and region:

Kosher Beef Cuts Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Brisket Shank Loin Others

Kosher Beef Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) Online Offline

Kosher Beef Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Kosher Beef market include

Solomon Kosher Butcher

Grow & Behold Foods

Aufschnitt Meats

ZEPHYR FOODS, LLC

KOL FOODS

ASSA ABLOY

American Foods Group

Tevya’s Ranch

Rosenblatt Meats

Springfield Group Inc.

