Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Share COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2025

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —Smart Sprinkler Controller Market: by Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters, Wireless Communication Equipment), by System Type (Weather-based System, and Sensor-based System), by End-User Industry (Non-Agricultural and Agricultural), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

Smart sprinkler controller market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the smart sprinkler controller industry.

Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

 

Smart Sprinkler Market Overview

The smart sprinkler controller market size is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and further grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The development of a weather-based sprinkler controller is gaining traction across the globe due to its flexibility feature compared to the sensor-based sprinkler system. Further, as an essential part of the lifestyle, the growing demand for smartphones has become easy to monitor these devices. The proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) based irrigation system architecture helps farmers prevent water resource wastage and boost crop growth. These factors will augment the global smart sprinkler controller market over the forecast period.

Factors affecting the Smart Sprinkler Controller Market over the forecast period

 

  • Rising awareness on water conservation, to reduce agricultural operations costs through smart irrigation practices are some factors that will accelerate the growth of the smart sprinkler controller market
  • Moreover, the smart irrigation systems installed with soil and weather sensors provide high efficiency as compared to the conventional irrigation systems
  • The growth of the global smart sprinkler controller market is accelerated by growing demand for automation solutions, increasing research expenditure on developing smart irrigation solutions using the internet of things (IoT), and continuous development in sensing technologies
  • Increasing government efforts to build and develop smart cities and as well as expansions and growing investments in ag-tech will offer attractive opportunities for the smart sprinkler market’s players.
  • Limited technical knowledge among farmers hampers the market growth
  • High technology costs and low technical expertise and skills among farmers are hindering the market growth.
  • Moreover, the arable land is limited and scattered in developing countries. The smart sprinkler controller’s installation and implementation are not feasible in small farms due to high costs and low ROI (return on investment).

 

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Sprinkler Controller Market

The spread of COVID 19 across the world has contributed to supply chain disruptions across the agriculture industry, including the smart sprinkler controller market. The supply and availability of hardware equipment were impeded and influenced companies throughout the agricultural value chain. By incorporating multiple control functionalities and ease of use and versatility, COVID19 is expected to accelerate the deployment of IoT sensors in agricultural farms. However, due to less human intervention, remote irrigation activities have been less impacted by the pandemic, and these technologies are expected to witness more robust demand in years to come.

Smart Sprinkler Controller Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global smart sprinkler controller market on the basis of components, system type, and end-user industry.

Based on the components, the smart sprinkler controller market has been segmented into –

 

  • Controllers
    • Wi-Fi controllers
    • Residential AC powered controllers
    • Battery controllers
    • Hybrid controllers
    • Electric controllers
  • Sensors
    • Soil moisture sensor
    • Temperature sensor
    • Pressure sensor
    • Dendrometer sensor
    • Rain sensor
  • Water Flow Meters
  • Wireless communication system
    • Gateways
    • Routers

Based on the system type, the smart sprinkler controller market has been segmented into – 

 

  • Weather-based System
  • Sensor-based System

Based on the end-user industry, the smart sprinkler controller market has been segmented into – 

 

  • Non-Agricultural
    • Residential
    • Turf and Landscape
  • Golf Courses
  • Agricultural
    • Greenhouses
    • Open field

Smart Sprinkle Controller Market by System Type, 2018-2025 (USD Billion) 

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

 

Smart Sprinkler Controller Market: Geographical Outlook

The global market for smart sprinkler controller has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is projected to dominate in the global smart sprinkler controller market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further expected to dominate the global smart sprinkler controller market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region and is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Key Competitors in Global Smart Sprinkler Controller Market

The global smart sprinkler controller market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key players operating in the global smart sprinkler controller market include-

 

  • Hunter Industries
  • Orbit Irrigation Products Incorporated
  • Rain Bird Corporation
  • Rain Machine – Green Electronics LLC
  • The Toro Company
  • Netafim
  • Hydro Point data system
  • Lindsay Corporation
  • Storm industry
  • Valmont industries
  • Weathermatic Incorporated
  • Stevens Water Monitoring System
  • Rachio Incorporated
  • Skydrop LLC

The smart sprinkler controller market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs 

Smart Sprinkler Controller Market Regional Analysis Includes:

 

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

 

Smart Sprinkler Controller Market: Target Audience

 

  • Smart sprinkler controller manufacturers
  • Irrigation equipment manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers
  • Trade publications and magazines
  • Government authorities, associations, and organization

