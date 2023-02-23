Fibermart Supplies Quality Fiber Optic Products to World-Famous Companies and Data Centers

The leading fiber optics company’s high-performance and ISO-certified solutions are known for improving the networking and communication capabilities of diverse applications.

Phoenix, AZ, USA, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — With about 50 billion web pages on over 1.97 million websites, data centers store and distribute enormous amounts of data on the internet. Statistics reveal that 64.3% of the global population has access to the internet and the many active and inactive websites it comprises.

The growing demand for high bandwidth may be easy to understand amid the worldwide technological advancements. However, the amount of data being downloaded and uploaded on the internet every second is hard to comprehend.

Companies like Fibermart have stepped up to expand optical communication networks with high-performance fiber optic solutions that increase efficiency, reduce losses and damage, and improve safety and speeds for data centers and world-famous companies worldwide.

Prominent names like Apple, HP, Avago, IBM, Dell, Amazon, Huawei, Cisco, and Nokia vouch for their fiber patch cables, optical amplifiers, optic connectors, EDFA optical amplifiers, attenuators, splitters, optical multiplexers, SC and LC pigtails, MTP cables, PLC splitters, and other products.

With a marketing-leading presence in Europe, Asia, and the United States, the company also offers fiber cabling, testing, polishing, FTTx, splicing, and integrated network solutions worldwide.

“Our company is dedicated to creating value for clients with fiber optic solutions designed and developed with high-quality materials after extensive research in the field.

We offer optical fiber cables with bundled fibers protected with individual covers to reduce damage. They transfer data signals as light pulses with high throughput and bandwidth over extensive distances, as opposed to standard cables. All our solutions can be engineered according to diverse technical specifications of unique applications to meet clients’ needs effectively,” shared a representative from the company.

All products offered by the fiber optics supplier are ISO14001:2015, ISO9001:2015, FCC, RoHS, and CE certified. The online store’s customer-focused policies and exclusive discounts have helped wholesalers and retailers worldwide grow profitably.

Fibermart also supplies high-quality customized products to Original Equipment Manufacturers based on their unique specifications and needs. The company is equipped to serve customers even better solutions with a hefty investment of five million CNY.

The leading fiber optic company offers free quotes for their scalable solutions curated with robust protocols to maintain high quality. The durable solutions are paired with lifetime support and greater ROI, which means Fibermart effectively ticks all boxes from design to integration, delivery, installation, and customer support.

