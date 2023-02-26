Long Beach, CA, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ashley Zachary co-founder of Up & Coming Actors in association with Signal Hill Sandbox, Inc., and A2theZShow LLC are premiering their Queer 12-minute short web series Meant To Be.

This production was also made possible with a generous grant from the WeHo Arts and Arts Council for Long Beach.

The screening of Meant to Be will be held at the Let Live Theater on Saturday, April 8th 12pm. The venue is located at 916 N. Formosa Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046. The event will begin at 12:00pm and the screening times will be 12:30pm and 1:30pm. The admission is a $20 general public.

SYNOPSIS: Meant To Be tells the story of two young women who meet, fall in love, and decide to start a family together. “A witty, captivating representation of queer black love, Meant To Be will entertain and enlighten people about the dynamics of different communities and the challenges of making love work.” – Ashley Zachary, actor and producer.

For tickets and additional information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/weho-arts-presents-meant-to-be-pilot-tickets-525062224247?aff=erelexpmlt





