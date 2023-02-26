WeHo Arts Presents Meant To Be

Posted on 2023-02-26 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

Long Beach, CA, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ashley Zachary co-founder of Up & Coming Actors in association with Signal Hill Sandbox, Inc., and A2theZShow LLC are premiering their Queer 12-minute short web series Meant To Be.

This production was also made possible with a generous grant from the WeHo Arts and Arts Council for Long Beach. 

The screening of Meant to Be will be held at the Let Live Theater on Saturday, April 8th 12pm. The venue is located at 916 N. Formosa Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046. The event will begin at 12:00pm and the screening times will be 12:30pm and 1:30pm. The admission is a $20 general public.

SYNOPSIS: Meant To Be tells the story of two young women who meet, fall in love, and decide to start a family together. “A witty, captivating representation of queer black love, Meant To Be will entertain and enlighten people about the dynamics of different communities and the challenges of making love work.” – Ashley Zachary, actor and producer.

For tickets and additional information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/weho-arts-presents-meant-to-be-pilot-tickets-525062224247?aff=erelexpmlt



Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution