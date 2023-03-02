Creative BioMart Provides Service to Help Conquer the Challenges of Food Pathogen Detection

Shirley, NY, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Creative BioMart Microbe, a sub-brand of Creative BioMart that provides microbiological services and products to multi-industry customers, now offers multiple microbiological services and platforms to help conquer the challenges of foodborne pathogen detection.

Food safety has always been a major concern on a global scale because it directly affects people’s health and safety. Various diseases in humans can be brought on by consuming contaminated food, and these foodborne illnesses currently pose a risk to both human and public health. Numerous microorganisms are linked to foodborne diseases.

The safety of human life is seriously threatened by the lethality of foodborne diseases brought on by foodborne pathogens. Therefore, a crucial task for the food industry is the quick, precise, sensitive, and accurate detection of pathogens in food. Pathogen detection on food not only allows for the monitoring of food quality but also for the evaluation of food processing methods and storage conditions. Pathogen detection is thus crucial and necessary for the food industry.

Experienced expert team at Creative BioMart Microbe can customize rigorous experimental programs with accurate and repeatable results according to its customers’ research purposes and sample types.

At present, Foodborne Pathogen Detection Services at Creative BioMart Microbe cover the detection of a wide range of foodborne pathogens: Salmonella, E. coli, STEC, Campylobacter, Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridium perfringens, Listeria spp. Listeria monocytogenes, Shigella spp., Bacillus cereus, Staphylococcus enterotoxin, Cronobacter sakazakii, etc.

Service Advantages:

Fast, accurate, sensitive and specific tests on food samples.

Rigorous attitude in experimental testing to ensure the accuracy and repeatability of testing results

Short Service Cycle

24/7 Online Service

One-stop of microbiological services

“We have established a one-stop service platform for researchers in the field of microbiological testing related to the food industry to meet diversified needs. And we will continuously update and enlarge our offerings to assist better with your research.” Commented Linna, the chief marketing staff at Creative BioMart.

