Creative BioMart Provides Service to Help Conquer the Challenges of Food Pathogen Detection

Posted on 2023-03-02 by in Biotech // 0 Comments

Shirley, NY, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Creative BioMart Microbe, a sub-brand of Creative BioMart that provides microbiological services and products to multi-industry customers, now offers multiple microbiological services and platforms to help conquer the challenges of foodborne pathogen detection.

 

Food safety has always been a major concern on a global scale because it directly affects people’s health and safety. Various diseases in humans can be brought on by consuming contaminated food, and these foodborne illnesses currently pose a risk to both human and public health. Numerous microorganisms are linked to foodborne diseases.

 

The safety of human life is seriously threatened by the lethality of foodborne diseases brought on by foodborne pathogens. Therefore, a crucial task for the food industry is the quick, precise, sensitive, and accurate detection of pathogens in food. Pathogen detection on food not only allows for the monitoring of food quality but also for the evaluation of food processing methods and storage conditions. Pathogen detection is thus crucial and necessary for the food industry.

 

Experienced expert team at Creative BioMart Microbe can customize rigorous experimental programs with accurate and repeatable results according to its customers’ research purposes and sample types.

 

At present, Foodborne Pathogen Detection Services at Creative BioMart Microbe cover the detection of a wide range of foodborne pathogens: Salmonella, E. coli, STEC, Campylobacter, Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridium perfringens, Listeria spp.  Listeria monocytogenes, Shigella spp., Bacillus cereus, Staphylococcus enterotoxin, Cronobacter sakazakii, etc.

 

Service Advantages:

  • Fast, accurate, sensitive and specific tests on food samples.
  • Rigorous attitude in experimental testing to ensure the accuracy and repeatability of testing results
  • Short Service Cycle
  • 24/7 Online Service
  • One-stop of microbiological services

 

“We have established a one-stop service platform for researchers in the field of microbiological testing related to the food industry to meet diversified needs. And we will continuously update and enlarge our offerings to assist better with your research.” Commented Linna, the chief marketing staff at Creative BioMart.

 

To know more detailed information about the food pathogen detection service provided by Creative BioMart Microbe, please visit https://microbe.creativebiomart.net/foodborne-pathogen-detection-service.html.

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution