Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Market Key Players Analysis by 2030

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Industry Overview

The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and research services market size was valued at USD 200.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. Cost-saving and time-saving benefits associated with the implementation of outsourcing are responsible for driving the market. The market participants are routinely investing in infrastructure, personnel, and technology in order to gain a greater share of the outsourcing revenue. The presence of end-to-end service providers that are engaged in offering value-added services for an integrated or risk-sharing business model is expected to bolster growth in this industry. The COVID-19 pandemic during its advent had temporally affected the supply chain, which is likely to have a negative effect on the market growth.

Changing product portfolio is also responsible for the growth of the service-based market. “One-stop-shop” offered by the CMOs for the promotion of a portfolio of a complete range of products is anticipated to influence the growth of CMOs. The larger CMOs are embracing the trend of moving and focusing on the niche areas of pharmaceutical development. They are focusing on the establishment of regulatory pathways for transgenic-based product development. However, the companies are willing to restrict outsourcing for the manufacturing of complex and big moieties. They are in an opinion of in-house production rather than outsourcing owing to the specific requirements. This, in turn, may act as a challenge for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated high demand for therapeutics and vaccines owing to the rising spread of the diseases worldwide. Owing to this, several companies had partnered with CMO to speed up the manufacturing of drugs. For instance, in December 2020, a CDMO, Recipharm signed an agreement with a pharmaceutical company Moderna. As per the agreement, Recipharm supported the fill-finish part of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for supply to countries outside the U.S. Many public organizations have also provided funding to support the research of COVID-19 vaccines. For instance, as of February 2022, the U.K. government invested USD 119.1 million to support the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. This is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and research services market based on service and region:

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing And Research Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Manufacturing

Research

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Research Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

February 2021: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced that it has signed a contract to acquire Cognate BioServices, Inc., a cell and gene therapy CDMO, for around USD 875 million.

January 2021: Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a planned collaboration as well as licensing agreement with Enara Bio for research and advancements in novel targeted cancer immunotherapies using Enara Bio’s Dark Antigen discovery platform.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and research services market include:

Catalent

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

AbbVie

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Patheon

Grifols International, S.A.

Dalton Pharma Services

Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH

Lonza AG

