Digital Payment Market Growth, Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 03, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Digital Payment Industry Overview

The global digital payment market size was valued at USD 68.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The worldwide increase in customer preference for real-time payments is one of the major factors driving the market growth. According to statistics provided by McKinsey & Company, India registered 25.6 billion real-time transactions in 2020, witnessing a 70% increase from 2019. The increasing adoption of mobile wallets can be attributed to this significant rise in the use of real-time payments in the country. E-commerce service providers are making efforts to strengthen their competitive positions by moving from traditional credit card and consumer finance solutions toward customer engagement solutions that leverage digital payments.

E-commerce companies are also making efforts to deploy their point-of-sale systems to expand their offerings in the digital payment space. For instance, retail giants, such as Shopify and Amazon, are developing point-of-sale systems capable of handling online and in-store transactions. These developments are encouraging banks to improve their digital payment services to preserve their market positions. Government bodies across the world are increasing the limit of contactless payment cards, creating new growth opportunities for market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Digital Payment Market

For instance, in October 2021, the Treasury and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) increased the contactless payment limit from USD 50.92 to USD 113.16 in the U.K. This limit was previously increased by FCA from USD 33.95 to USD 50.92 in April 2020 as a COVID-19 measure to reduce contact between payment terminals and shoppers. The growing adoption of 5G network worldwide is also expected to drive market growth. Strong network connectivity enables people to seamlessly make payments and buy products online using mobile devices.

Moreover, enhanced 5G connectivity also helps digital payment service providers implement fraud prevention measures more effectively. According to the GSM Association, 5G network is expected to cover nearly one-third of the world’s population by 2025. Transportation and logistics companies are entering into partnerships with digital payment solution providers to leverage the technology for maintaining social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in April 2021, Eurowag, a commercial transport solution provider, invested in Drivitty, a mobile service integrator. Through this partnership, the former company aims to provide vehicle fleet management to its customers.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Related Reports

Game Engines Market – The global game engines market size was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.76% from 2022 to 2030.

The global game engines market size was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.76% from 2022 to 2030. True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market – The global true wireless stereo earbuds market size was valued at USD 35.37 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Digital Payment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of solution, mode of payment, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Digital Payment Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Application Program Interface

Payment Gateway

Payment Processing

Payment Security & Fraud Management

Transaction Risk Management

Others

Digital Payment Mode of Payment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Bank Cards

Digital Currencies

Digital Wallets

Net Banking

Point of Sales

Others

Digital Payment Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Digital Payment Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Digital Payment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Transportation

Others

Digital Payment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Digital Payment market include

Aliant Payments

Aurus Inc.

Adyen

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Novatti Group Pty Ltd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Global Payments Inc.

Wirecard

Authorize.net

Total System Services, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Digital Payment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter