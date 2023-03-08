Facial Implant Market CAGR Calculation, Region Wise Scope, SWOT Analysis and Key Vendors Study

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 08, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Facial Implant Industry

The global facial implant market size was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. The facial implant is a kind of medical device that is used in correcting the facial structure or to offer more defined facial characteristics including chin, cheeks, and jawline. The rising virtual representation on social media is expected to fuel the demand of the facial implants market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the growing concern regarding personal appearance among the local population in both developed and developing countries is projected to increase the number of cosmetic surgeries, this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The market is anticipated to show an upward shift during the forecast period due to the growing concern for physical and aesthetic appearance across all age groups and the increasing adoption of cosmetic procedures driving the demand for plastic surgeries globally. In addition, associated advantages such as painless procedure, safety and efficacy, less recovery time, and less hospital stay are the factors expected to fuel the demand for invasive aesthetic surgery over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing cases of facial deformities due to congenital disorders, trauma requiring cosmetic surgery are further expected to fuel the demand for a facial implant over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical device industry. The outbreak has resulted in a decrease in the number of procedures performed each year, resulting in an overall decline in the market. The outbreak of coronavirus has impacted the market negatively as there was a decline in the number of procedures in 2020 and 2021 due to global restrictions. American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons saw an overall 15% decline in the total number of cosmetic procedures in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising adoption of cosmetic surgeries among celebrities and increasing awareness regarding facial implants are expected to propel the growth of the facial implant market. However, complications associated with the surgeries, like excessive bleeding after facial implant procedures and chances of success rate could hamper the growth of the market.

Facial Implant Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the facial implant market on the basis of product, material, procedure, shape, gender, end user, region:

Facial Implant Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Chin and Mandibular

Cheek

Nasal

Injectables

Facial Implant Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Metal

Biologicals

Polymers

Ceramic

Facial Implant Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Eyelid Surgery

Facelift

Rhinoplasty

Facial Implant Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Anatomical Facial Implants

Oval Facial Implants

Round Facial Implants

Facial Implant Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Male

Female

Facial Implant End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Trauma Center

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Facial Implant Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

February 2022: Zimmer Biomet and Bactiguard have agreed to expand the global license agreement that was started in 2019, to cover a range of implant product segments to prevent post-operative infections. The exclusive license partnership includes implants for sports medicine, joint reconstruction (hips and knees), craniomaxillofacial and thoracic applications.

November 2021: U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively provides premier oral and maxillofacial specialists entered into a new partnership with the Center for Facial, Oral, and Implant Surgery.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the facial implant market include:

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes

Stryker Corp.

Medartis AG

EUROS

Xilloc

KLS Martin Group

Hanson Medical, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

OsteoMed

Sientra Inc

Kangui Medical Innovation Co. Ltd.

AART Inc.

