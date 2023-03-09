SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2030

Based on deployment segment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud deployment. The cloud segment had the largest market in 2020. Cloud-based solutions have become the norm owing to the several benefits, such as high flexibility, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and low hardware maintenance cost, offered by the SaaS deployment model. Organizations increasingly prefer cloud-based deployment of various CRM solutions as they are hosted on the vendor’s server and can be accessed remotely from any location. This eliminates the need for manually upgrading the same and enables the user to access data from any location hassle-free.
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven organizations across the world to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safety of their employees and communities. The pandemic, businesses and organizations need to close sales deals, pursue opportunities, and resolve customers’ issues more than ever to improve retention. Government mandate of Work from Home policies that has been driven organization market, that has increased focus on effective ways of engaging with customers in a remote working environment. This is anticipated to drive the adoption and implementation of CRM solutions to their full potential as businesses focus on leveraging the majority of CRM functions to serve buyers, drive sales engagement, and increase employee productivity.
Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Segmentation:
Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market, by Solutions
- Customer Service
- Customer Experience Management
- CRM Analytics
- Marketing Automation
- Salesforce Automation
- Social Media Monitoring
- Others
Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market, by Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market, by Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprise
Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market, by Application
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Discrete Manufacturing
- Government & Education
- Other
Based on the region, the Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) printing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market, followed by Asia Pacific.
Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management Market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- The Netherlands
- Belgium
- Norway
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- The Philippines
- Singapore
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Major market players covered in the Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market:
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- ADOBE INC.
- SugarCRM Inc.
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd
- Copper CRM, Inc.
- Insightly Inc.
- Creatio.
(Note: Major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)