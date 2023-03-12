HDTV Supply and Advanced Mounting and Design Inc. Announce Partnership to Enhance Mounting Experience

Los Angeles, California, 2023-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — HDTVSupply.com and Advanced Mounting and Design Inc. are excited to announce their new partnership, bringing together HDTVSupply.com’s extensive selection of high-quality audio-visual equipment and Advanced Mounting and Design Inc.’s expertise in custom mounting and installation solutions. This partnership will enable both companies to offer customers a wider range of options and services for their home theater, commercial AV, and digital signage needs.

HDTVSupply.com will now be able to provide customers with custom mounting and installation solutions, while Advanced Mounting and Design Inc. will have access to HDTVSupply.com’s extensive product inventory, including HDMI cables, switches, extenders, matrixes, and more. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Advanced Mounting and Design Inc.,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Their expertise in custom mounting solutions perfectly complements our extensive product selection, enabling us to offer our customers a complete end-to-end solution for their audio-visual needs.” “We are excited to join forces with HDTVSupply.com,” said a Spokesperson for Advanced Mounting and Design Inc.

“Their reputation for providing high-quality audio-visual equipment and exceptional customer service is unmatched, and we look forward to working together to provide our customers with the best possible solutions.” Together, HDTVSupply.com and Advanced Mounting and Design Inc. will offer customers a one-stop-shop for all their audio-visual needs, including product selection, custom mounting and installation solutions, and expert advice and support.

For further information contact: Press Relations HDTV Supply, Inc. TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722) NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/advanced-mounting-and-design-products.html/ EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications. For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com