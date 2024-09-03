Bag-in-Box Container Market Insights: Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

The global bag-in-box container market size is expected to reach USD 6.77 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. This is attributed to the growing popularity of boxed wine in the food & beverages industry and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages in emerging as well as developed economies, along with the ease of use and increasing consumption of packaged alcoholic beverages, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Wine production is expected to register steady growth, with the producers adopting advanced and innovative packaging solutions such as bag-in-box containers as an alternative packaging solution. The air-tight seal between the bag and the tap enables the storage of the wine in a box for weeks after being opened without any impact on the taste, whereas wine in a bottle should ideally be consumed within a few days or hours after being opened.

The availability of the product in various designs, coupled with ease of use, is expected to drive market growth in the alcoholic beverage segment. Growth in the urban population, and easy access to alcoholic beverages by the younger population are likely to raise the demand for bag-in-box containers in this segment. In addition, manufacturers are launching new products which are expected to drive the growth of the bag-in-box container in this segment.

The growing food & beverage market in the Asia Pacific is expected to have a positive impact on the bag-in-box container industry growth during the forecast period. Increasing industrialization in countries such as India and China, coupled with the growing adoption of packed food and beverage products in the region, is anticipated to fuel the market demand over the forecast period. The household products segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment owing to the introduction of eco-cleaning household products. In addition, advancements in technology such as automatic dishwashing products, are projected to drive the market growth of bag-in-box containers.

The industry players are adopting several strategies including collaborations, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnership agreements to increase the customer base and individual market share. For instance, in December 2022, Amcor plc announced an expansion in its production capacity by launching a new manufacturing plant in China. This production capacity expansion will help the company to strengthen its position in Asia Pacific and to meet the growing consumer demand in the region.

Bag-in-Box Container Market Report Highlights

Food and beverages dominated the application segment in 2023 with the largest market share. An increase in the purchase of alcoholic beverages attributed to the growing individual disposable income and medical usage of alcohol in countries such as Canada and the U.S. is driving the demand for this market

The household products application is anticipated to expand at a fast CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2030. Increasing concerns among consumers regarding personal hygiene, coupled with the rising use of household cleaning products, are expected to contribute to market growth

Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2023 owing to increased demand for sauces and cooking oils in the region. Moreover, alcoholic beverage consumption is expected to grow attributed to consumer lifestyles. The growth in the beverage industry coupled with easy availability and abundant production is expected to increase the demand for the bag-in-box container in the region over the forecasted period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fast CAGR during the forecast period owing to the shifting consumer preferences for convenient liquid packaging solutions due to demographics and lifestyle dynamics in the region which is expected to drive the demand for this market. Moreover, high flexibility to accommodate a variety of products, low weight, high barrier properties, and ease of portability is the key properties boosting product penetration in Asia Pacific

The market for bag-in-box container is mainly hampered by the rising use of glass bottles for packaging alcoholic beverages

List of Key Players of Bag-in-Box Container Market

Amcor Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa

DS Smith

Liquibox

Scholle IPN

CDF Corporation

Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited

CENTRAL PACKAGE & DISPLAY

Accurate Box Company, Inc

TPS Rental System Ltd

Optopack Ltd

Zarcos America

Aran Group

BiBP SP. z O.O

SLF INDUSTRY AND TRADE CO., LTD

