Hari Raya Promotion Sale on Digital Locks Bundle – Laminate Door

Singapore, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Celebrate Hari Raya with our amazing digital lock promotion! Get the latest and most advanced digital locks for your home at unbeatable prices. Our digital locks offer the latest in security technology, providing you with the peace of mind you need to enjoy your Hari Raya celebrations to the fullest.

With our digital locks, you’ll never have to worry about losing your keys or forgetting to lock your doors again. Our locks are designed to make your life easier and more convenient, while also providing you with the highest level of security.

  • Purchase With Purchase Top Up S$99 for Letter Box Lock

You Will Get:

  • Top up $50 Slide Arm Holder
  • Free Door Closer

During our Hari Raya promotion, we’re offering incredible discounts on all of our digital locks. Whether you’re looking for a keypad lock, fingerprint lock, or smart lock, we have the perfect lock for your needs. Our locks are easy to install and come with a range of features to make your life easier, including remote access, time-limited access codes, and automatic locking. With our digital locks, you’ll have complete control over who can enter your home, giving you the peace of mind you need to enjoy your Hari Raya celebrations with your loved ones. You have an opportunity to select from 14 Different bundles all including top class brands like kaiser, Hafele, Philips, Solity, Samsung. You can utilize this offer to make your Hari Raya even more special.​

Don’t miss out on our Hari Raya promotion! Visit our website today https://www.laminatedoor.com.sg/product/digital-locks-bundle-promotion/ to browse our range of digital locks and take advantage of our unbeatable prices.

