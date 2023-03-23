American Global Security: The Premier Security Guard Company in Los Angeles

Chatsworth, CA, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — American Global Security is a leading security guard company in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. With over 45 years of experience in the industry, the company provides comprehensive security solutions to businesses and individuals, ensuring the safety of their assets and properties.

The company’s services are customized to meet the unique needs of each client. American Global Security assesses individual client requirements and matches them with trained security personnel to ensure the safety of their assets. The services provided by us include armed security, protection from fire accidents and evacuations, and risk and vulnerability assessment.

We are dedicated to making California a safer place, and the company provides security solutions to meet diverse client requirements. The company offers personalized service, dedication to each security location, and valuable insights and customized solutions. The security guards are professionally trained, state-authorized, and fully insured.

Providing Comprehensive Security Solutions for Businesses and Individuals

Our services are available 24/7/365, providing its clients with round-the-clock protection. The company’s commitment to providing exceptional service has earned it a reputation as the premier security guard company in Los Angeles.

In addition to its commitment to providing outstanding service, AGS is also dedicated to giving back to the community. The company has supported various charitable organizations, including the American Red Cross, to fund the Armed Forces Emergency Services.

As COVID-19 continues to impact the world, American Global Security is committed to providing additional relief to address the continued impact of the pandemic on its clients. The company is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of its clients and security personnel.

In conclusion, American Global Security is the premier security guard company in Los Angeles, providing comprehensive security solutions to businesses and individuals. With its commitment to exceptional service and community involvement, American Global Security is the ideal choice for anyone seeking reliable and efficient security solutions.

American Global Security, Inc.

9420 CA-27 Ste 203, Chatsworth,

CA 91311, United States

Email: info@agspatrol.com

Phone: + 1 877-482-7343