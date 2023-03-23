Future Electronics Powers the Future with Energy Innovation

Montreal, QC, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is helping customers become, and stay, future-ready with a new Energy Innovation program.

As the world continues to evolve quickly, whether it be lead time trends, inventory updates, or tight design windows of opportunity, Future Electronics has found a solution to help their customers stay ahead. That solution is Energy Innovation.

Energy innovation embodies everything from power generation to energy storage and all steps in between. As a trusted partner for technology solutions and engineering expertise to some of the world’s leading companies, Future Electronics prides itself on being an invaluable source of information and the link between concept to creation. Future Electronics’ insights anticipate market trends and bring value to our business partners every step of the way.

The current areas of focus are decarbonization, decentralization, and digitization. Decarbonization relates to the transition to a carbon-free economy by increasing the focus on renewable energy sources, a rise in electric mobility, and an increased tax on the use of fossil fuels. Decentralization refers to the geographical distribution of electricity by focusing on regions that have begun to generate electricity independently, and opening more opportunities for the use of renewable energy sources. Lastly, digitization enables the implementation of smart energy and power management solutions at all levels of the power system.

Within these three spheres, some key topics include electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, smart grid and metering, and energy storage.

Future Electronics is ready to bring their partners into the future with Energy Innovation. To learn more, or to reach out to an expert, please follow this link: https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/energy-innovation

