Future Electronics Powers the Future with EV Charging Energy Innovation

Montreal, QC, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is helping customers become, and stay, future-ready with a new Energy Innovation program. A major tenant of this program is EV Charging.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) business has swiftly gone from a plausible carbon vehicle alternative, to the soon-to-be standard. As we move globally towards decarbonization and clean energy sources, electric vehicles will play a major role in this shift. As the sector gains stable growth, EV charging solutions become an exciting ground for innovation and creativity.

To learn more about the business of EV charging, including trends and opportunities, this article contains valuable information: https://www.futureelectronics.com/blog/article/quick-guide-to-the-ev-charging-business

As the world continues to evolve quickly, whether it be lead time trends, inventory updates, or tight design windows of opportunity, Future Electronics remains a trusted partner and advisor. Future Electronics’ engineers stay future-ready and can guide customers in the growing and changing world of EV charging – whether they are looking to enter the market, or to conquer market share.

The Energy Innovation program goes beyond EV Charging to encompass all areas of market trends – 2023 and beyond. To learn more, or to reach out to an expert, please follow this link: https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/energy-innovation

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

