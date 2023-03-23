Semplastics to present at International Battery Seminar

ORLANDO, FL, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Semplastics has been at the forefront of developing advanced materials and technology that allow for a renewable energy future. Now, with its recycled graphite technology for batteries, Semplastics joins experts in the battery industry to showcase their work.

Semplastics will be presenting at the International Battery Seminar’s Poster Presentations on Wednesday, March 22 in Orlando, FL. Their presentation, titled Polymer Derived Ceramic Composite Anodes for Lithium-Ion Batteries, will highlight the company’s revolutionary recycled graphite technology.

“Everyone is wondering where we’re going to get the raw materials required for lithium-ion batteries. Instead, we should be looking for a solution to recycle materials currently being used, specifically in the anode, and we have technology that should be a part of that discussion,” said Bill Easter, founder of Semplastics and X-BATT®.

Semplastics and it’s battery subsidiary, X-BATT, have developed and tested its technologies in small, research-level coin cell batteries and has most recently scaled up development of some materials into industrial format 18650 batteries — a type of battery used in many applications from consumer electronics and power tools to popular electric vehicles. This scaled-up and third-party testing has been completed in partnership with the Battery Innovation Center in Newbury, IN and shows that the material is able to be scaled up in large quantities and processed using standard, already available manufacturing equipment and processes.

The company is working on their Phase II application for the Department of Energy’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program where they will continue to develop and refine their recycled graphite technology, preparing for commercialization.

The International Battery Seminar will take place at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, FL from March 20-23. The International Battery Seminar & Exhibit is the premier event showcasing the state of the art of worldwide energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military, and industrial applications.

To learn more about X-BATT, visit www.x-battinc.com.

For information on the International Battery Seminar, visit www.internationalbatteryseminar.com.

About X-BATT®

Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized. www.x-battinc.com

About Semplastics

Semplastics, a Florida-based material engineering company, launched in 2000. Over the last 20 years, Semplastics has supplied plastic engineered components to a broad range of industries from medical to aerospace. The Advanced Materials Division of Semplastics, X-MAT®, was later formed in 2013. Since inception, X-MAT® has developed a revolutionary, high-performance material that combines properties of metals (electrical conductivity), engineering plastics (lightweight) and ceramics (high operating temperature). Semplastics has held partnerships with NASA, Space Florida and the Department of Energy. Its game-changing material has various current applications including fireproof roof tiles, lightweight space mirrors, battery electrodes and 3D printing ceramics. Semplastics’ technology can be custom-engineered to fit many specifications and has unlimited potential market applications. To learn more about Semplastics and X-MAT®’s capabilities and future projects, visit their websites at https://semplastics.com/ and https://www.x-materials.com or call (407) 353-6885.