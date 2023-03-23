Oral Care Market Size to Reach US$ 41,882.6 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global oral care market size is expected to grow from USD 32,665.2 million in 2021 to USD 41,882.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2030. Oral health indicates general health, happiness, and quality of life. Dental caries, tooth loss, periodontal (gum) disease, gum disease, oral symptoms of HIV infection, oro-dental trauma, non-orthogonal dentition, and congenital anomalies such as cleft palate are all included. Many dental practitioners focus on delivering aesthetic spa treatments and various standard oral care products to address the customers’ specific care needs.

Some people’s increased awareness of cosmetic dental treatment benefits in boosting aesthetics and maintaining the fresh breath, and is also one of the important elements eventually driving up demand for oral care goods. People are increasingly adopting cosmetic whitening treatments to improve the appearance of their teeth. Furthermore, people are affected by a wide range of dental illnesses, including dental caries, periodontitis, and gum disease. Dental problems are common among youngsters. The children’s teeth are extremely sensitive and need skilled dental care. Market participants have the chance to create innovative oral care products for children.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Oral Care Market

Among all personal care segments, hand wash and oral care products had big sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, but other skincare and beauty products declined. Sales growth in 2020 has increased further by sector innovation. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive reported strong oral care growth for the Q3 of 2020 due to premium oral care products such as Hum by Colgate, Colgate Optic White Renewal, and Colgate Optic White overnight teeth whitening pen.

Global Oral Care Market Dynamics

Drivers : Dental diseases are becoming more prevalent

Rising dental concerns have raised the demand for various oral care goods, such as electric toothbrushes and dental floss. Furthermore, rising awareness about the negative consequences of poor oral health care is likely to drive the growth of the worldwide oral care market during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of childhood tooth decay has greatly spurred the rise of the oral care industry. Furthermore, customers seek more customized solutions to their oral healthcare demands.

Restraints : Frequent Product recalls

In recent years, the frequency of product recalls has slowed the expansion of the oral care market. For example, Water Pik Inc. (US) voluntarily recalled their Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrush in July 2018 in response to user allegations of the device malfunctioning in the US. According to reports, the toothbrush’s charging base was overheating, with localized melting and sparking, posing a danger of shock or burns. Sunstar America Inc. (SAI) (US) recalled their Paroex Chlorhexidine Gluconate Oral Rinse 0.12 percent (expiration between June and September 2022) product in October 2020 owing to suspected contamination with Burkholderia lata. These risk considerations may dissuade customers from purchasing additional oral hygiene items such as mouth rinses/mouthwashes, limiting the total market growth.

Opportunities : E-commerce and online purchase are becoming increasingly popular

The increasing number of Internet users (4.8 billion) promotes the growing trend of online purchases. According to Miniwatts Marketing Group, oral care items accounted for 13% of personal care goods bought through online portals in June 2019. The COVID-19 scenario has significantly boosted the online distribution of oral care goods. Because of the lockdown and quarantine restrictions implemented during the pandemic scenario, customers have increasingly moved to e-commerce and online channels to acquire oral care goods, contributing to the expansion of the online mode of distribution in the last year.

Scope of the Global Oral Care Market

The study categorizes the oral care market based on product type and application at regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Dental Accessories

Denture Products

Others

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Infants

Kids

Adults

Geriatric

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Toothbrush segment accounts for the largest market share by product type

Based on product type, the market is segmented into toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, dental accessories, denture products, and others. The toothbrush segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the global oral care market in 2021 due to the increased adoption of innovative oral care products such as electric and rechargeable battery toothbrushes that offer additional benefits such as total mouth cleaning, with various modes of use including thorough cleaning, tongue cleaning, whitening, daily clean, and gentle massage. These elements are largely driving the expansion of this segment.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global oral care market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the oral care market with the largest market share due to the rising dental tourism in major Asian markets (such as India, South Korea, and China), increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, and rising healthcare expenditure (coupled with rising disposable income); an increasing number of dental clinics; and rising awareness about oral healthcare are all contributing to the Asia Pacific region’s rapid growth in the oral care market.

Key Market Players in the Global Oral Care Market

The global oral care market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as partnerships, product development, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most companies in the market are indulged in expanding business across regions, enhancing their capabilities, and molding strong partner relations.

Major players in the global oral care market are: