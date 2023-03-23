Global HR Services Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-March-23— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the global HR Services Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022-2030.

Market Definition

Human resource (HR) agencies offer a wide range of onsite and offsite HR services to businesses, including payroll services, benefit administration services, and HR consulting solutions. Typically, smaller businesses that may not have in-house HR departments outsource work to these agencies. Larger companies often utilize consulting solutions offered by HR agencies to improve productivity within their internal departments. The services offered by HR agencies vary. Larger firms can offer a wide range of services and serve as a complete outsourced HR department for businesses. Other firms are highly specialized and may only offer services in specific areas.

HR Services Market Pricing

The average cost for an HRIS system is USD 8,750 per user over a five year period or USD 145 per user per month. For larger companies, this cost increases to USD 11,200 per user over five years, breaking down to USD 187 per user per month. We’ve found that larger companies are spending more per user on their HRIS system.

Market Scope

The research report on the HR Services Market provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the HR Services Market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of HR Servicesin the global market, including the following market information:

Global HR Services Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global HR Services Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five HR Servicescompanies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the HR Servicesmanufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use Industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

HR Services Market Segmentation

Global HR Services Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global HR Services Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global HR Services Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global HR Services Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global HR Services Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies HR Services revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies HR Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies HR Services sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies HR Services sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed out about the leading competitors in the market, namely:

Lumity

BetterManager

Hone

SuccessCOACHING

Runa

Sigrid

Cognician

Zenefits Services

ADP Payroll

SHRM

