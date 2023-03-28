Urology Guidewires Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2030

Urology Guidewires Market Growth & Trends

The global urology guidewires market size is anticipated to reach USD 825.72 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.37% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures owing to advantages such as reduced pain, smaller incisions, and faster recovery time along with technological advancements are the primary driving factors for the growth of the market.

Urology Guidewires Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global urology guidewires market based on material, tip shape, end-user, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Nitinol Guidewires, Stainless Steel Guidewires, PTEE Guidewires, Others.

Based on material, the stainless steel guidewires segment captured the largest market share with around 42.2% in 2021. Stainless steel is a highly preferred raw material owing to its characteristics such as high corrosion resistance coupled with antibacterial, non-magnetic, and non-staining properties. Guidewire stainless steel is used to prepare the core that extends through the shaft of the wire and travels the entire length of the wire which is expected to boost the segment growth.

The Nitinol guidewires segment captured the second largest market share in 2021. One of the main reasons is the growing demand for nitinol over other raw materials such as stainless steel due to its advantages such as higher flexibility and kink resistance. Additionally, nitinol-based products can resist deformations in convoluted anatomies as compared to stainless steel materials, which is expected to increase the segment growth.

Based on the Tip Shape Insights, the market is segmented into Straight Tip, Angled Tip, J-Shaped Tip, Others.

The straight tip segment dominated the market with around 49.9% of the revenue share. Unlike other needle types, healthcare professionals prefer straight tips for urology surgeries as they have flexible tips. The risk of trauma to the blood vessel, with a straight tip, is very less. The flexible tip of the guidewire at the proximal end has a bent tip at the distal end, which provides even more flexibility and protection for the vessel during insertion. Hence, the demand for these guidewires is expected to increase the sales in the market.

The J-shaped tip segment captured the second largest market share in 2021. J-shaped tip provides more flexibility and protection for the vessel during insertion as compared to other tips. Additionally, despite extremely tight flexion angles, J-shaped guidewires were able to pass through smoothly without hitting anything, allowing insertion along the main pancreatic duct without any inadvertent insertion into branches.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Urology Surgery Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

The hospital & clinic segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 60.1% in 2021. This segment’s growth is mostly due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from various urological diseases, which has increased by surgical treatments. Hospitals see a substantially higher inflow of patients for urological procedures or other treatments than other healthcare settings, owing to the simplicity of managing any emergencies that may develop during surgical procedures and the availability of a wide range of treatment alternatives. As a result, the hospital segment is likely to be driven by the aforementioned variables.

The urology surgery centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The lucrative expansion of this market is due to an increase in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, a high desire for outpatient surgeries, and the cost-effectiveness of urology surgery centers-based urology procedures. Lower postsurgical complications in minimally invasive urology surgery, on the other hand, are predicted to boost demand for urology surgery centers.

Urology Guidewires Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

September 2021: Integer Holdings Corporation announced plans to expand its presence in Ireland, Galway, by building a new manufacturing plant and medical device invention in the Parkmore East neighborhood.

December 2021: Oscor, Inc., has been acquired by Integer Holdings Corporation, a medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer. Integer's ability to serve clients is strengthened by the purchase of Oscor, which expands their product offering in neurostimulation leads, and cardiac and steerable sheaths, and adds low-cost production capacity to support expansion, which is likely to boost the market's growth in the near future.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

With the surge in demand for urology guidewires, global manufacturers are speeding up their production processes while also upgrading them through the use of cost-effective solutions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global urology guidewires market include,

Boston Scientific Corporation

Integer Holdings Corporation

Advin Health Care

Cook Medical

Olympus America

Teleflex Incorporated

MEDpro Medical B.V.

ACE Medical Devices

