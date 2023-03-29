Accel Research Sites Network opens new St. Petersburg-Largo Location

LARGO, FL, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Residents of St. Petersburg, Largo, and the greater Tampa Bay Area now have access to even more opportunities to receive the latest in medical care, thanks to a new location for a leading clinical research site.

Accel Research Sites Network recently opened its St. Petersburg-Largo Clinical Research Unit at 8250 Bryan Dairy Road, Suite 200, in Largo. The site combines the network’s former St. Petersburg and Tampa units into an improved and expanded facility, offering patients a powerhouse of resources for vaccine, central nervous system, psychiatric, and internal medicine trials and advancements.

In addition, the new facility offers important phase I capabilities with four state-of-the-art patient rooms that will allow for overnight observation.

“Tampa and St. Petersburg have always been important communities for us to serve,” said Lora Parahovnik, Accel Research Sites Network CEO. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring together all of our resources in the region to better serve patients here with clinical trials that will move medicine forward.”

The suite was custom designed within the existing building to meet the unique clinical needs of Accel and to fit the long-term vision for the site. It features 8,460 square feet of space. In addition to the four inpatient beds, the unit includes an on-site lab, eight exam rooms, a full capability infusion suite, two monitor rooms and more. It brings together three of Accel’s primary investigators: Dr. Hiten Upadhyay, Dr. Deborah A. Burke and Dr. Rosario B. Hidalgo, who are top enrollers for clinical trials for migraine, depression, ADHD, hypertension, vaccines and more.

With their years of experience, the clinic is well-suited to run trials for 28 different indications. Accel will also be adding four local jobs with the move, focusing on support staff.

The new location is now open and accepting patients.

For more information about Accel Research Sites Network or to sign up for a clinical trial, visit https://accelresearchsites.com/.

For images of the new location, click here.

About Accel Research Sites Network

Accel Research Sites Network is a multi-therapeutic network of clinical research sites dedicated to the expert delivery of treatment options to patients and providers. They partner with the most innovative and significant pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies worldwide to advance healthcare and wellness in the communities they serve.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-462-2718

will@wellonscommunications.com