Fresh Coat Paint & Stain Now Offers Cabinet Finishing and Refinishing in Their Kansas City Shop

Independence, MO, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Fresh Coat Paint & Stain is pleased to announce that they now offer shop finishing for cabinets, allowing customers to refinish their existing cabinets to give their kitchens and bathrooms a fresh new look. Their professionals stain and finish cabinets in the shop instead of completing the work at the customer’s home.

Previously, Fresh Coat Paint & Stain completed cabinet finishing and refinishing on-site, requiring their team to bring everything needed to complete the work to each job site. The company proudly offers this service from their shop, reducing the equipment they must transport and avoiding harmful fumes in their customers homes. Homeowners will enjoy less odor and disruption, a faster turn around to use their kitchen appliances and sink more quickly, and a long-lasting finish.

In addition to completing cabinet finishing and refinishing for the projects they complete, Fresh Coat Paint & Stain also helps DIYers complete their kitchen and bathroom renovations. These individuals can drop off their cabinets at the company’s Kansas City location and pick them up when ready. This process will save time and money and provide a professional finish with a smooth stain. Many DIYers can’t handle many parts and pieces, making professional finishing and refinishing the best option.

Anyone interested in learning about the cabinet finishing and refinishing services in their Kansas City shop can find out more by visiting the Fresh Coat Paint & Stain or calling 1-816-803-5199.

About Fresh Coat Paint & Stain : Fresh Coat Paint & Stain is a full-service residential and commercial painting company serving the Kansas City metro area. They offer dependable service from friendly professionals who complete work to their customer’s satisfaction. They have an eye for detail and offer all the services customers require, from interior and exterior painting to cabinet refinishing.

