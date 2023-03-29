CHETU EXPANDS INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP TEAM TO MEET GROWING DEMAND FOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global provider of software development services, today announced two new appointments to its international leadership team. The appointments include Rick Heicksen, who has been promoted to Vice President of Sales, and Shak Ahmed, who was promoted to Director of Sales for Europe and the Middle East.

Due to demand increases in software development and support services, Chetu is expanding its sales team leadership with appointment of a new vice president, as well as director of sales for Europe and the Middle East. This continued expansion comes after one of Chetu’s strongest fiscal years on record, where the company experienced its second consecutive year of double-digit growth since 2020. The new director and new vice president will work to advance Chetu’s global presence and help ensure its services are even more accessible to international clientele.

Rick Heicksen, Chetu’s newest Vice President of Sales joined Chetu in 2019 as a National Account Manager and brings over 20 years of business development experience to the company. With his expertise in business development and industry knowledge, Heicksen will now oversee and manage Chetu’s Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Transportation, Energy, and IT Service Management verticals.

Joining the company in 2022, Shak Ahmed has been promoted to Director of Sales for Europe and the Middle East. Bringing over 16 years of business development to the team, Ahmed began as a National Account Manager with Chetu and has quickly risen through the ranks to oversee the company’s latest international expansions. Ahmed will oversee all verticals across Europe and the Middle East, including IT Service Management, Energy, and Transportation, among others.

“Our client-base continues to expand around the world, and we are well-prepared to meet the growing software development demand,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Developing our team members into leadership roles has always been a part of our corporate philosophy, and both Rick and Shak have proven more than ready to lead their respective teams. Under their guidance, we are confident in Chetu’s continued success through 2023 and beyond.”

Although his team is based around the globe, Heicksen will remain based in Chetu’s Arizona offices in Tempe, while Ahmed will oversee the company’s growing sales office in Birmingham, England.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts drives innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

