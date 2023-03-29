Invisalign First: The Revolutionary Orthodontic Treatment for Children

Hewlett, NY, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Invisalign First, a revolutionary orthodontic treatment designed specifically for children, is now available to patients in Hewlett, NY. This innovative technology, developed by Invisalign, provides a comfortable and convenient alternative to traditional braces.

Invisalign First is specifically designed for children who are in the early stages of orthodontic treatment, typically aged between 6 and 10 years. The treatment uses clear aligners, which are custom-made for each child’s unique teeth and mouth structure, to gradually shift teeth into their proper position. The aligners are virtually invisible, making them a great option for children who are self-conscious about their appearance.

Invisalign First is ideal for treating a wide range of orthodontic issues, including crowding, spacing, and tooth protrusion. The clear aligners are also removable, which means that children can continue to eat their favorite foods and brush and floss their teeth as normal, without the restrictions that come with traditional braces.

“We’re excited to offer Invisalign First to our patients,” said Dr.Seth Kleinrock, a leading orthodontist in Hewlett. “This innovative technology provides a comfortable and convenient alternative to traditional braces, and we’ve already seen some great results in our patients.”

Invisalign First is part of the Invisalign system, which has already helped millions of patients achieve a beautiful, healthy smile. The system uses advanced 3D imaging technology to create a virtual treatment plan, allowing orthodontists to customize treatment for each patient. Patients can also monitor their progress using the Invisalign app, which provides regular updates and reminders.

Invisalign First is now available at Kleinrock Orthodontics, and parents are encouraged to schedule a consultation to learn more about this innovative treatment. With Invisalign First, children can enjoy a comfortable and convenient orthodontic treatment, and parents can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their child’s smile is in good hands.

For more information about Invisalign First or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://kleinrockorthodontics.com/ .

