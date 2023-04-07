LeCesse Development Corp. breaks ground on The Sarah at Crescent Park in Orlando

Orlando, FL, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — LeCesse Development Corp, a national multifamily developer, has begun construction on The Sarah at Crescent Park, a new, state-of-the-art apartment community in Orlando set to open in the fall of 2024.

The 252-unit apartment community will feature five four-story, elevator-serviced buildings with open breezeways, consisting of one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. The units, each complete with a cutting-edge SMART home package containing smart locks, voice-controlled lights and Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, will feature wood-plank-style flooring, quartz countertops with undermounted stainless steel sinks, Energy Star stainless steel appliances and French door refrigerators, spacious walk-in closets and more. Residents will have the option to rent detached garages.

The property will feature a Class A amenity package, including an indoor/outdoor gym, a game room with billiard tables and a wet bar, a co-working space featuring private offices and coffee bar, a mini-market convenience store featuring sundries items, a pet spa, a movie room with surround sound and more. Exterior, resort-style amenities will include a pool with cabanas, multiple outdoor summer kitchens, a playground, lakeside lounge, cornhole and bocce ball areas and multiple pet parks.

“We’re very excited to welcome a new community of residents who will be able to take advantage of everything the area has to offer,” said Caleb Keenan, COO of LeCesse Development. “Residents at The Sarah at Crescent Park will experience the best of both worlds. At home, you have luxury, resort-style amenities and modern apartment units, all only a short drive away from some of the best retail and dining options in the city.”

The Sarah at Crescent Park is conveniently located a short distance from State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) and Semoran Road, providing easy access to local restaurants and retailers.

Nearby restaurants include:

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Bonefish Grill

Outback Steakhouse

Chipotle

Starbucks

Chick-fil-A

McDonald’s

Cracker Barrel

Wendy’s

Panda Express

Nearby retailers include:

Publix

Wawa

Aldi

Ulta

Walgreens

Ross

Famous Footwear

Petco

Walmart

Nearby employment includes Lockheed Martin’s main Orlando campus, KPMG’s national training center, Oracle’s Orlando campus and “Medical City,” containing UCF’s hospital and medical school, Orlando’s VA hospital and UF’s medical center among others.

The Sarah is slated to open in fall 2024. The architect of the project is Dynamik Design out of Atlanta. The general contractor is Roger B. Kennedy Construction out of Altamonte Springs. The civil engineer is Kimley-Horn based out of Orlando. Financing will be provided by Fifth Third Bank with preferred equity provided by Red Cove Capital. For more information, visit www.lecesse.com.

For renderings of the project, click here.

About LeCesse Development Corp.

LeCesse Development is a nationally recognized multifamily investment firm that has developed over 20,000 units since its founding in 1952. Based in Orlando, FL, LeCesse specializes in the development, construction, and ownership of multifamily communities in growth markets throughout the Eastern United States. For more information, visit www.lecesse.com.