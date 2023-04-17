Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry Overview

The global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. The primary driving factors for market growth are increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, high demand in trauma care, and technological advancements. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a short-term and moderate impact on the market. According to a research study “COVID-19 and stroke: A review” published in Elsevier journal (International Hemorrhagic Stroke Association) (Jan 2021), up to 36% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients might exhibit neurological symptoms and there were several cases related to ischemic and hemorrhagic infarction.

In addition, according to this study, 606 adults affected with COVID-19 were detected with brain or other nerve-related medical problems at some stage during their illness. Thus, these factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in the near future. Over the forecast period, technological advancements are expected to be a crucial driver in the growth of the market. For example, in April 2019, at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons 2019 in California, Integra LifeSciences Corporation unveiled its newest Codman Specialty surgical solutions. Certas Plus Portfolio Expansion, CereLink Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring System, Integra Duo LED Surgical Headlight, and CUSA Clarity Tough Tissue Technology were the products on display.

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market on the basis of technique, application, and region:

Based on the Technique Insights, the market is segmented into Invasive and Non-Invasive.

The invasive techniques segment dominated the market for intracranial pressure monitoring devices and held the largest revenue share of 80.9% in 2021.

The non-invasive segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6%. This is due to invasive techniques being associated with various complications such as infection, hemorrhage, malfunction, obstruction, and mispositioning of the catheter.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Traumatic Brain Injury, Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Meningitis, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, CSF Management, Migraine, Stroke, Hydrocephalus, EEG and Others.

In 2021, the traumatic brain injury segment dominated the market for intracranial pressure monitoring devices and accounted for a revenue share of around 31.6%. Elevated ICP is the most common cause of mortality in patients suffering from traumatic brain injury.

The migraine segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. This is due to the strong association between elevated ICP and obesity, it can be anticipated that increasing obesity in the general population will increase the prevalence and socioeconomic disease burden.

Key Companies Profile

With the increased demand for intracranial pressure monitoring products, global manufacturers are speeding up manufacturing while also improving it with cost-effective solutions.

Some prominent players in the global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices market include

Medtronic

Integra Lifesciences

Raumedic AG

Sophysa

Spiegelberg GmbH

Natus Medical

Gaeltec Devices

Neural Analytics

