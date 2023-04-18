Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 18, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Industry Overview

The global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market size is expected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases, coupled with the adoption of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapies, is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing off-label use of immunoglobulin and investments in the healthcare sector are factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, increasing incidences of bleeding disorders and the growing geriatric population are the factors contributing to the industry growth.

The rising incorporation of subcutaneous immunoglobulin in the treatment of primary immunodeficiency diseases as well as in replacement therapy is anticipated to provide a growth platform to the market in the next seven years. Moreover, the key market players are focusing on breakthrough product introductions to expand their global distribution network. For instance, Octapharma U.S. got FDA clearance in July 2021 for Octagam 10%, its first intravenous immunoglobulin recommended for the treatment of the immune-mediated inflammatory illness known as dermatomyositis in adults.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which is currently in its last stages, is expected to boost the worldwide market for intravenous immunoglobulin. In India, for instance, Bharat Biotech is conducting a study to create monoclonal antibodies as a potential COVID-19 treatment. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has approved the project as part of its New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership strategy. Moreover, COVID-19 has caused substantial issues for patients with mental and neurological disorders due to their increased susceptibility to infection. For instance, in April 2021, Grifols, a key provider of plasma-derived medicines, contributed to a research study in collaboration with both the NIH and NIAID, to analyze an intravenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmune globulin among outpatients. This is expected to provide a boost to the market growth in the forecast period.

Key players are adopting strategic alliances to sustain the competition. These initiatives include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product developments. For instance, in March 2022, Grifols’ XEMBIFY has been approved in Europe, increasing access to novel medicines. Grifols’ clearance in Europe allows it to extend its breakthrough European IG product range and offer patients and healthcare professionals another crucial therapy solution for primary and secondary immunodeficiencies. In February 2021, Pfizer gained US FDA clearance for the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) with PANZYGA, an intravenous immunoglobulin to cure adult patients with severe inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intravenous immunoglobulin market on the basis of application, type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Congenital AIDS, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, ITP, Kawasaki Disease, Guillain-Barre Syndrome and Others.

Immunodeficiency diseases dominated the market with a revenue share of over 20.0% owing to the increasing incidence of primary and acquired immunodeficiency diseases (PID & AID). PID & AID need to be treated with IV antibiotics to clear the infections.

to clear the infections. Hypogammaglobulinemia accounted for the third-largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing incidences of primary immunodeficiency diseases (PID) worldwide. It is the most common chronic immune defect in patients with lymphoproliferative disorders (LPDs).

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into IgG, IgM, IgA, IgE and IgD.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacy, Specialty Pharmacy and Others.

The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021 owing to the large network of hospitals and the convenient range of products that are easily accessible through hospital pharmacies.

The specialty pharmacy segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period as specialty pharmacies enable easy treatment at home. Specialty drugs are an important and dynamic part of the pharmacy business. As a result, the number of licensed specialty drugs is increasing rapidly, which is driving the specialty pharmacy segment during the forecast period.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

This industry is witnessing a significant boost owing to the growing number of FDA approvals. Owing to this, a number of local and international players are investing in the IVIG business.

Some prominent players in the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market include

Biotest AG

Baxter International Inc.

Octapharma AG

LFB Biotechnologies

Grifols SA

CSL Behring

China Biologics Products Inc.

Kedrion Biopharma

BDI Pharma Inc.

