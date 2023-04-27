HDTV Supply and Purelink Celebrate a Strong and Enduring Partnership in the Audio-Visual Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply Inc., a leading provider of high-quality video and audio equipment, is announcing the celebration of its enduring partnership with Purelink. The two companies have been working together for over a long time, delivering top-of-the-line video and audio solutions to customers worldwide.

HDTV Supply has been a trusted distributor of Purelink’s products for a long time, offering their customers a wide range of innovative solutions for video and audio distribution, switching, and signal management. Purelink is a renowned manufacturer of professional audio and video solutions known for its high-quality products, reliability, and exceptional performance.

Throughout the years, HDTV Supply and Purelink have collaborated closely to provide customers with cutting-edge solutions tailored to their unique needs. HDTV Supply has been instrumental in delivering Purelink’s products to a wide range of customers, including corporations, educational institutions, government agencies, and more.

“We are celebrating our enduring partnership with Purelink,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Their products have consistently delivered outstanding performance and reliability, and our customers have come to trust and rely on them for their audio and video distribution needs. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Purelink and bringing even more innovative solutions to our customers.”

“Working with HDTV Supply has been a true pleasure,” said a Spokesperson for Purelink. “Their team has demonstrated exceptional technical expertise and market knowledge, and they have been a vital part of our success in the AV industry. We are proud to have HDTV Supply as our partner and look forward to many more years of collaboration.”

HDTV Supply and Purelink have jointly developed a wide range of solutions for video and audio distribution, including HDMI and HDBaseT extenders, matrix switchers, signal converters, and more. These solutions have been widely adopted by customers across various industries, providing reliable and high-quality video and audio distribution for a wide range of applications.

As the AV industry continues to evolve, HDTV Supply and Purelink remain committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions that meet the needs of their customers. Together, they will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in video and audio distribution, bringing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance to customers around the world.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/purelink-video-and-audio-products.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com