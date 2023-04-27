Numla offers Mobile Apps for easy access to HR functions on the go

Cork, Ireland, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Numla, a leading provider of HR software solutions, has offered its suite of 20+ employee self-service mobile apps. The apps, designed to provide employees with easy access to HR functions and information, empower workers to take charge of their HR experience anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

Numla’s mobile app suite includes a variety of apps to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction, including My Profile, My Dashboard, My Alerts, and My Timesheets. Employees can also use mobile apps to manage their time off requests, submit expenses, and view their contracts, benefits, and payslips. Additionally, the suite features apps like My Performance Reviews and eLearning to help employees advance their careers and build their skills.

“At Numla, we understand that today’s workforce needs flexible, mobile-friendly solutions to stay engaged and productive,” said Abrar Zafar, CTO of Numla. “Our suite of employee self-service mobile apps offers workers the ability to manage their HR needs on-the-go, while giving HR departments more time to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business success.”

With the Numla HR mobile apps, employees can also access Who Works Where, Internal Job Opportunities, and Company Policies to stay informed about their workplace and develop their careers. The apps also include HR Helpdesk for support with HR issues, My Assets for tracking company-issued assets, and Suggestions for sharing feedback and ideas with management.

Numla’s mobile apps are customized to meet the unique HR requirements of each of its clients. With Numla’s customization services, businesses can tailor mobile apps to their specific needs, ensuring that their employees have access to the HR functions they need most. To learn more about how we can help streamline your HR processes with our mobile apps, please contact us to schedule a meeting with one of our experts.

About Numla:

Numla is a leading HR technology firm that has been providing innovative solutions to organizations worldwide for more than 20 years. Numla has a global presence with offices in Dublin, London, Toronto, San Francisco, and Riyadh. Numla offers cost-effective and flexible software solutions that can be customized to meet the unique needs of each organization. Its HRM system is seamlessly integrated with other systems, enabling businesses to streamline their HR processes. Numla is committed to customer satisfaction and data security, making it a trusted partner for organizations looking to digitalize their HR processes.

Contact Numla:

+353 1 254 929 2

kevin.barry@numla.com