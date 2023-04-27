Skin Care Body Products Market Analysis & Estimation by 2028

Skin Care Body Products Market Growth & Trends

The global skin care body products market size is expected to reach USD 40.23 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing investment in R&D by various players to develop new products, coupled with the increasing demand for skin care body products, are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the steadily rising income level plays an important role in determining the purchase of skincare body products.

Skin Care Body Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global skincare body products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Body Lotions & Creams, Massage Oil and Others.

On the basis of products, the body lotions & creams segment contributed to the highest share of over 45% of the global market revenue in 2021. The change in environmental conditions is one of the factors that has led to the increased demand for body lotion and creams. Due to climate change, the atmospheric temperature is increasing day by day, which ultimately leads to dry skin. In order to keep the skin hydrated, the demand for body lotions is increasing. Also, increasing skin hygiene awareness among customers is leading to the rising demand for body lotions and creams.

The massage oil segment will register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to its rising awareness among consumers. The increasing cases of physical injuries and holistic healthcare for pain management will bolster the demand for massage oil. Also, a hectic lifestyle has led to a rise in stress-related cases, thereby urging consumers to opt for massages, thus supporting the segment growth during the projection period.

On the other hand, the other products segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The significant demand for body butter, hand care, and foot care products across the globe are projected to contribute to the segment growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing product developments and innovations by foot care body product manufacturers further create significant growth opportunities in the market.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline segment contributed to the highest share of over 72% of the global skincare body products market revenue in 2021, owing to its increasing sales. The offline industry is highly competitive and matured in developed economies in regions like North America and Europe. The adoption of skincare body products is expanding among customers due to greater ease of availability offered by these offline stores than in other channels.

The online channel is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028. Online shopping has become the modern way of shopping. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, online shopping has emerged as a major shopping platform globally. The segment is primarily driven by the change in consumer buying behavior and the rising inclination of suppliers towards online selling. Hence, the segment is estimated to showcase momentous growth during the estimated period.

Skin Care Body Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

August 2020: L’Oréal S.A. launched a new at-home hair color service called Haircolor Concierge. Haircolor Concierge syndicates advanced technology with the hair color knowledge and capability that only the company has, to empower, encourage, and educate their consumers.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The primary focus of the companies is on innovating in the skincare body product space to meet the increasing demand globally. Startups and emerging players are inflowing due to higher market potential and low entry barriers. The increasing demand for skin care body products offers an opportunity for product development in regions with high demand.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global skin care body products market include,

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Unilever

Mama Earth

Clorox Co.

Honest Co.

The Body Shop

L’Oréal

FOM London Skincare

Bloomtown

Order a free sample PDF of the Skin Care Body Products Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.