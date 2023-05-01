Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care Offers Crowns and Caps for Restoring Damaged Teeth

Hawthorn Woods, IL, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care is pleased to offer crowns and caps as a restorative option for patients with damaged teeth. Crowns and caps are customized dental prostheses that are placed over a damaged or weakened tooth to restore its natural shape, function, and appearance. This service will allow Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care to provide comprehensive dental care to their patients, ensuring optimal oral health and function.

Crowns and caps are often used to restore teeth that have been damaged by decay, trauma, or root canals. They can also be used to support dental bridges or cover dental implants. At Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care, their team of experienced dentists uses the latest technology and techniques to ensure a comfortable and effective crowns and caps procedure for their patients.

“We are excited to offer crowns and caps as a restorative option for our patients,” said Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, owner of Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care. “This service will allow us to help our patients maintain healthy teeth and gums and achieve their best possible smile.”

In addition to crowns and caps, Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care offers a full range of dental services, including routine cleanings, check-ups, and orthodontics. Their team of highly trained dentists uses the latest technology and techniques to provide the best possible care to their patients.

About Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care:

Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care is a leading dental practice located in Hawthorn Woods, IL. Led by Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, the practice offers a full range of dental services to patients of all ages. With a commitment to personalized care and the latest in dental technology, Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care is dedicated to helping their patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health.

For more information about Hawthorn Woods Family Dental Care and their services, visit their website at hawthornwoodsfamilydentalcare.com or call (847) 550-5000 to schedule an appointment.