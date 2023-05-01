Best Invisalign Teen Treatment Near Hewlett

Hewlett, NY, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Kleinrock Orthodontics announced the launch of its new Invisalign Teen treatment in Hewlett. Invisalign Teen is a clear aligner system designed specifically for teenagers, offering a virtually invisible alternative to traditional metal braces.

Invisalign Teen uses a series of custom-made clear aligners that gradually shift teeth into their desired position, without the need for metal brackets or wires. The aligners are removable, allowing for easy cleaning and maintenance, and can be taken out for sports, music lessons, and special events.

The treatment is especially popular among teenagers who want to avoid the discomfort and appearance of traditional braces. Invisalign Teen aligners are virtually invisible and do not interfere with daily activities, making them a great option for busy teens.

“We’re thrilled to bring Invisalign Teen to Hewlett and offer a convenient, comfortable, and effective alternative to traditional braces for our teenage patients,” said Dr. Seth Kleinrock, D.D.S, a leading orthodontist in the area.

Invisalign Teen is available now in Hewlett, and interested parents and teens can schedule a consultation with a local Invisalign provider to learn more about the treatment and how it can benefit their smile.