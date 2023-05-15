Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Consumer Behavior Analysis Report by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 15, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Overview

The global beauty and personal care products market size is expected to reach USD 937.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Natural and organic substitutes are gaining traction among a sizable number of consumers, driven by rising consumer awareness related to the harmful effects of chemicals on the skin. The use of organically produced ingredients in the formulation of cosmetics is likely to surge in the coming years. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Beauty and personal care products are available in a wide variety to suit the requirements of a varied set of consumers. Increased investments in research and development have led to the launch of new beauty and body care variants by leading players in the market. The demand for natural ingredients in skincare and haircare products is increasing rapidly owing to their various benefits, such as protecting skin from harmful chemicals that are usually found in conventional cosmetics.

Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global beauty and personal care products market based on type, product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Conventional and Organic

The conventional beauty and personal care segment accounted for the largest market share of 84.9% in 2021. Their low price compared to organic variants and their easy availability through various distribution channels across the globe have driven segment growth so far.

The organic segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness strong growth in the market.

Rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits associated with the use of organic cosmetics is expected to drive its adoption among consumers globally.

This, in addition to a rising number of players offering clean and organic beauty and personal care products, is likely to boost the segment over the forecast period.

Based on the Products Insights, the market is segmented into Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others

The skincare segment accounted for 33.8% of the beauty and personal care products market in 2021. This is attributable to the rising popularity of cosmetics containing natural and organic ingredients such as herbs, plant extracts, and fruit extracts.

The haircare segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast period.

The availability of a wide range of haircare products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair gel, hair wax, hair serum, hair oil, and hair colorants, in different formats and for various customer requirements will drive segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and Others

Specialty stores held the largest market share of 35.7% in 2021, driven by the growing presence of such stores around the globe.

The presence of store associates that help customers select the right cosmetics for their needs and provide adequate knowledge about the ingredients has been boosting the growth of this segment.

The e-commerce channel, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Rising internet penetration and target marketing by companies to reach a wider audience has fueled segment growth.

Beauty and Personal Care Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

There are a host of international and domestic players in this market and they have been focusing on strategies such as innovation and the launch of natural, organic, and vegan beauty and personal care products in the retail space.

Some prominent players in the global Beauty and Personal Care Products market include:

Unilever

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Revlon

Procter & Gamble

L’Oréal S.A.

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

Avon Products, Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

