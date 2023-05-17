Global Squirrels Offers One-stop Global Hiring and Payroll Solutions to Small Businesses

Irvine, CA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — The current business landscape is highly competitive, and small businesses often find it challenging to compete with larger companies that have more resources at their disposal. Finding the right talent, managing compliance issues, offering employee benefits, and providing HR support can be daunting for small businesses, which can lead to inefficiencies and stifle growth.

To overcome these challenges, companies started taking the help of Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) or Employer of Record (EOR) platforms. These platforms, on behalf of companies, handle all their HR and compliance needs, allowing them to focus more on their core business activities.

Global Squirrels, a popular PEO/EOR platform, has been helping small businesses by handling their international hiring and payroll activities, freeing up their time to be more productive. Over the years, having a profound expertise in the array of PEO/EOR service, Global Squirrels emerged as a one-stop solution for small businesses to grow and succeed.

How Global Squirrels can help small businesses enter the global market and succeed?

By partnering with Global Squirrels, small businesses can access a range of services that would otherwise be too expensive or time-consuming to manage in-house.

Beyond the borders, find the right talent

Finding the right talent is essential for small businesses, but it can be challenging to attract top talent when competing against larger companies with more resources. Global Squirrels can help small businesses by providing access to a larger pool of candidates, pre-screening candidates, and managing the hiring process. This can save small businesses time and money and help them find the right talent to grow their business.

Hire compliantly, with great confidence

Compliance with labor laws and regulations can be a challenge for small businesses, especially those that operate in multiple states. Global Squirrels help small businesses by managing compliance issues such as payroll, taxes, and workers’ compensation. This can save small businesses time and money and help them avoid legal issues and fines.

Benefits that really matter

Small businesses may not have the resources to offer comprehensive employee benefits packages, which can make it challenging to attract and retain top talent. Global Squirrels help small businesses by providing access to a range of employee benefits, such as health insurance, retirement plans, and vacation time. This can help small businesses attract and retain top talent and compete with larger companies.

Save time and money

Small businesses need to focus on their core activities to stay competitive. However, managing HR, payroll, and compliance can be time-consuming and costly. By outsourcing HR functions to Global Squirrels, small businesses can save money on recruitment, compliance, and employee benefits. This cost savings can help small businesses reinvest in their operations and fuel growth. This is a significant advantage for small businesses that operate with limited resources and need to maximize their budget.

Conclusion

With Global Squirrels in place, small businesses can manage their recruitment and operations better and grow as a business. By providing access to a larger pool of candidates, managing compliance issues, offering employee benefits, providing HR support, and saving costs, Global Squirrels can help small businesses overcome the challenges they face and thrive in a competitive business environment. With the support of a PEO/EOR platform like Global Squirrels, small businesses can focus on their core competencies, achieve operational efficiencies, and drive growth.