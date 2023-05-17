The Cameroonian Rapper Karl Warrash Remixes Locko’s Hit Song “ENERGY”

Yaoundé, Cameroon, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — The fans of Cameroonian music are in for a treat, as rapper Karl Warrash has announced the release of his remix of Locko’s hit song “ENERGY.”

The remix, which features Karl Warrash’s signature rap style, adds a new level of energy and excitement to the original song, which has already been a massive hit with fans across Cameroon and beyond.

The collaboration between Locko and Karl Warrash has been highly anticipated, and the remix of “ENERGY” is the first taste of what fans can expect from the two artists working together.

“Locko is an incredible talent, and I’m honored to be able to work with him on this remix,” Karl Warrash said. “I wanted to bring my own style to the song and take it to the next level, and I think we’ve done that with this remix.”

Locko, who is known for his soulful vocals and emotional performances, said he was thrilled with the remix. The remix of “ENERGY” is set to be released on all major streaming platforms on Friday, September 10th, and is expected to be a massive hit with fans of both Locko and Karl Warrash.