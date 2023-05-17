Cori Kwitkin Joins O&N!

Posted on 2023-05-17 by in Construction // 0 Comments

New York, NY, United States, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Cori Kwitkin, PE has joined O’Donnell & Naccarato’s New York office as a Senior Associate, bringing more than 22 years of experience in structural analysis and design to the firm.

Cori’s addition is part of O&N’s larger strategic vision and efforts to expand our team of structural engineering experts and specialists in key markets across the country. A LEED Green Associate and licensed professional engineer in New York and Florida, Cori has specialized in large-scale projects, with an outstanding portfolio that includes projects throughout the U.S. and Asia. She joins O&N from the Hatfield Group, where she served as Associate Principal since May 2021. Prior to that, she worked at Thornton Tomasetti for over 20 years.

Cori has a strong background in project coordination and management on a variety of building types including healthcare, mixed-use, commercial, educational, sport facilities, renovation/tenant fit-out, residential, and aviation. She also has deep experience in peer-review projects and high-rise facilities. Cori has worked on several award-winning projects, including Huntington Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell Health in Huntington, New York; Socar Tower in Baku, Azerbaijan; Seoul International Finance Center in Seoul, South Korea; Cornell University Physical Sciences Building in Ithaca, New York and many others.

