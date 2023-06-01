Low-code Development Platform Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by End-use, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 01 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Low-code Development Platform Industry Overview

The global low-code development platform market size was valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 22.9% from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be credited to the growing interest of organizations in digital transformation and automation of their business processes. The increased need to rapidly deploy the solutions to automate the business operations has paved new ways for the adoption of low-code development platforms. These platforms deliver building blocks that the business users or IT developers can use for assembling into the workflows and applications without hand-coding.

The increasing consumer proclivity toward low-code development has created the need for improved ways to scale apps and educate the users, whether professional developers or business employees with these solutions. For instance, in May 2022, Pegasystems Inc. launched new Pega Platform templates, services, and training courses to help citizen developers create low-code applications quickly and effectively.

Artificial Intelligence Market – The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 136.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Digital Transformation Market – The global digital transformation market size was evaluated at USD 731.13 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Low-code Development Platform Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global low-code development platform market based on application type, deployment type, organization size, end-use, and region:

Low-code Development Platform Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Web-based

Mobile-based

Low-code Development Platform Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Low-code Development Platform Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

SME

Large Enterprise

Low-code Development Platform End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BFSI

Automotive & Manufacturing

Retail

Education

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Low-code Development Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

April 2022: Mendix Technology BV inked an extended partnership deal with Atos which will enable the latter to incorporate the Mendix low-code platform to facilitate decarbonization and hyper-automation across enterprises.

September 2021: Mendix Technology BV introduced artificial intelligence and other advanced features to its low-code development platform to allow companies to develop software more efficiently. The company has named the AI feature Page Bot which provides recommendations to the software teams about how to design a new application’s user interface.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Low-code Development Platform Industry include

Appian

Creatio

LANSA

Mendix Technology BV

Microsoft

Oracle

OutSystems

Pegasystems Inc.

Quickbase

Salesforce, Inc.

Servicenow

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

