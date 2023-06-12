Career Launcher introduces tuitions program for Class 8th to 12th students

DELHI, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Career Launcher, a leading provider of educational solutions for students in age group of 15 to 25 years, today announced the launch of a comprehensive tuitions program for students in classes 8th to 12th. This ground-breaking initiative took place at The Park Hotel in Delhi on 17th May 2023, along with an exclusive workshop designed specifically for esteemed business partners from the region.

The Tuitions Program aims to offer students a superior learning experience, ensuring their academic success and overall growth. Through a carefully designed curriculum and a team of highly qualified educators, Career Launcher is committed to providing students with the necessary tools and guidance to excel in their academic endeavours.

The launch event included a workshop tailored exclusively for Carer Launcher’s Delhi-NCR business partners. This workshop served as a platform for collaborative discussions and knowledge sharing, fostering a stronger network within the educational community. The business partners had an opportunity to explore potential synergies, learn about the program’s objectives, and understand how they can contribute to the development of the local education ecosystem.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address by Mr. Satya Narayanan R, Chairman, Career Launcher, where he urged the participants to focus on getting inside the classroom themselves and delivering quality tutoring to the enrolled students. Mr. Narayanan emphasised on the importance of good quality neighbourhood tutoring for students which focusses not only on the subject coaching but enhancing a student’s learning outcomes with extensive use of assessments. Career Launcher has included advanced assessment tools like Ei ASSET, EiCARES and Mindspark developed by Education Initiatives in its product design.

Speaking at the event Ms. Sujatha Kshirsagar, President and Chief Business Officer, Career Launcher mentioned, “Providing young learners with a platform where they are prepared for their career selection at a young age along with laying a strong foundation for academic excellence. Parents must look at career outcomes including stream and subject selection, college pathway and aptitude foundation along with subject excellence.”

About Career Launcher

Career Launcher is the EdTech arm of CL Educate (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE) and offers a wide variety of programs in diverse segments for students of the age group 12-30. Its Study Abroad division helps students pursue their dreams of completing their education at the best possible universities internationally, with affordability, convenience and career guidance as the benchmarks for success. For more info, visit www.careerlauncher.com.

