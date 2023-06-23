Gypsum Boards Market Is Set To Expand At An Exceptional CAGR Of 12.3% By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The valuation of the global gypsum board market stands at US$ 56.7 billion in 2023. Global demand for gypsum boards is forecasted to increase at a high-value CAGR of 12.3% and reach a market size of US$ 181 billion by the end of 2033.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Gypsum Board market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Gypsum Board market.

Key findings of the Gypsum Board market study:

Regional breakdown of the Gypsum Board market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Gypsum Board vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Gypsum Board market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Gypsum Board market.

Key Companies Profiled

Gypsemna

USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ

National Gypsum Company

Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.

Extex Group

Lafarge Group

Knauf

Ahmed Yousef & Hassan Abdulla Co. (AYHACO)

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent producers of gypsum boards are increasing their expenditure on different types of promotional activities and strengthening their supply chain management systems. Effective channels for product supply ensure the quick and safe delivery of gypsum boards. Certain regulations are also imposed to minimize adverse environmental impacts.

New development, acquisitions, and other strategies are adopted by key players to get a competitive edge in the global market.

For instance :

In October 2022, USG Knauf announced its plans to construct a new gypsum wallboard plant in Cluj Country’s Huedin. The investment helped to advance the ‘energy savings offensive’ of the Romanian government by supporting a renovation drive for houses in the country.

In July 2022, Holcim acquired Cantillana, a prominent provider of specialty building solutions in Belgium. This acquisition is estimated to strengthen Holcim’s position in building energy efficiency and renovation solutions.

Segmentation of Gypsum Board Industry Research

By Product : Wallboards Pre-decorated Ceilings Others

By Application : Pre-engineered Metal Buildings Residential Commercial Industrial Institutional

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Queries addressed in the Gypsum Board market report:

Why are the Gypsum Board market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Gypsum Board market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Gypsum Board market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Gypsum Board market?

