Plymouth Solar Energy Launches Solar Service Division to Repair and Service Solar Households

Plymouth, MA, 2023-Jun-28 — /EPR Network/ — Your solar panel installation company may have sunsetted. Many solar energy companies did not survive Covid or the complexity and bureaucracy of the solar installation process. To meet the needs of orphaned customers as well as their own, Plymouth Solar Energy has launched a new Solar Service Division.

The new division will provide monitoring and servicing of all solar installations in Plymouth, Norfolk, Barnstable and Bristol Counties.

Monitoring service is performed virtually from the company’s headquarters on 18 Main Street Extension, Plymouth, MA. Electronic monitoring will red flag malfunctions and reduced output even before it occurs. Electronic system updates are also installed seamlessly.

Additional solar services include onsite replacement of solar panels and inverters, optimization of solar efficiency and electrical, construction, and tech support as needed.

“Although the solar panels themselves rarely fail, all solar installations need to be tweaked and repaired over time,” noted Fred Paris, CEO of Plymouth Solar Energy. He added, “Our offsite, offsite virtual monitoring identifies problems before they become critical and our onsite repairs and service ensure solar systems are always working optimally.”

Plymouth Solar Energy (PlymouthSolarEnergy.com ) is a regional leader in the installation and maintenance of commercial and residential solar and battery systems. The company boasts over 20 years of working closely with solar customers and has several installed and on-line monitored solar systems within 50 miles of Plymouth.

A lifelong environmentalist and recognized solar energy expert, Paris launched the Wind Sun Institute – the predecessor of Plymouth Solar Energy – to serve as a technical trainer to solar manufacturers. This evolved to teaching solar energy commercially across the U. S. including at Babson College. Paris taught Strategic Planning at Northeastern University and national certification ‘NABCEP’ classes at Massasoit Community College. Paris started Plymouth Solar Energy with Massasoit students.

For more info, visit http://www.PlymouthSolarEnergy.com or call (508) 746-5430 or email info@plymouthsolarenergy.com.