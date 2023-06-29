Vacuum Pumps Market Is Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR Of 7% In The Forecast Period 2022-2032

The vacuum pumps market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of vacuum pumps, which are devices used to remove gas molecules from a sealed chamber, creating a vacuum. Vacuum pumps are essential in a wide range of industries and applications where the creation and maintenance of a vacuum environment are required. One of the key drivers for the growth of the vacuum pumps market is the increasing demand from the industrial sector. Vacuum pumps play a vital role in various industrial processes such as chemical processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, semiconductor production, and oil and gas refining. They are used for tasks such as vacuum distillation, drying, filtration, degassing, and evacuation. As industrial sectors continue to grow and advance, the demand for vacuum pumps increases to support these operations.

Another significant factor contributing to market growth is the rising adoption of vacuum pumps in the healthcare industry. Vacuum pumps are used in medical applications such as suction devices, laboratory equipment, anesthesia systems, and vacuum-assisted wound closure systems. They facilitate the removal of fluids, gases, and contaminants from medical devices and environments, ensuring cleanliness, efficiency, and safety in healthcare settings. Moreover, the automotive industry plays a significant role in the demand for vacuum pumps. Vacuum pumps are used in automotive applications such as power brakes, emission control systems, and turbochargers. They assist in creating vacuum pressure for brake assistance, controlling engine emissions, and enhancing engine performance. As the automotive sector continues to innovate and focus on fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, the demand for vacuum pumps is expected to grow.

Furthermore, the semiconductor and electronics industry drives the market for vacuum pumps. These pumps are utilized in semiconductor manufacturing processes, including wafer etching, deposition, and ion implantation, where maintaining a clean and controlled environment is critical. With the constant advancements in electronics and the increasing demand for microchips and electronic components, the demand for vacuum pumps in this sector is expected to remain robust.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4889

Key findings of the Vacuum Pumps market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Vacuum Pumps. Additionally, the Vacuum Pumps market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Vacuum Pumps market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Vacuum Pumps vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Vacuum Pumps market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Vacuum Pumps market.

Vacuum Pumps price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

What’s keeping the U.S. Market at the Forefront?

In 2022, the U.S. will hold a significant market share of over 86% in North America, which is a market that is quickly developing for vacuum pump makers. This country’s economy is being driven by rapidly developing industries such industrial manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and others, as well as a surge in company investments. The U.S. market for vacuum pumps has expanded greatly as a result of the robust domestic chemical, oil & gas, semiconductor, and pulp & paper industrial bases.

Demand for vacuum pumps is also being driven by rising oil and gas investment, particularly in the US. Vacuum pumps are becoming increasingly common due to the surge in shale gas production in the United States and the recent stabilisation of oil prices. Because these applications sometimes involve harsher circumstances that reduce productivity, oil and gas firms frequently replace their outdated equipment with more modern ones.

As the United States increases its energy production sector, growth keeps accelerating. For instance, FrostX used vacuum technology to develop a freeze dryer. Busch Vacuum Solutions’ ZEBRA rotary vane vacuum pumps are used in FrostX freeze dryers. These durable and strong vacuum pumps maintain a constant pumping speed even at low pressure levels. The hoover pumps themselves are extremely quiet and simple to maintain.

Competitive landscape analysis

Atlas Copco finalised the acquisition of HHV Pumps Pvt. Ltd. in January 2022. Vacuum pumps and systems utilised in a range of industrial applications are the manufacturer’s area of expertise in terms of design and manufacturing.

EDS set a new standard for the dry screw vacuum pump industry in August 2021. designed for the most challenging industrial and chemical installations. The EDS family is available in both air-cooled and water-cooled models, and has pollutant management capabilities that are unmatched even in demanding chemical and industrial applications. The EDS line is the ideal choice for demanding industrial and chemical applications thanks to its simplicity, ease of maintenance, and high speed.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

Atlas Copco

Ebara Corporation

Busch Vacuum Solution

Edwards (Atlas Copco)

Leybold GmbH

ULVAC

Becker Pumps Corporation

Garder Denver Inc. (Ingersoll Rand)

Gebr. Becker GmbH

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

KNF Neuberger Inc.

Sihi Group B.V (Flowserve)

Tuthill Corporation

Vooner FloGard Corporation

What insights does the Vacuum Pumps report provide to the readers?

Vacuum Pumps fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Vacuum Pumps

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Vacuum Pumps in detail.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Vacuum Pumps Industry Report

· By Pump Type

Positive Displacement Vacuum Pumps Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps Rotary Screw Pumps Rotary Root Pumps

Dry Vacuum Pumps Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Dry Clan & Hook Pumps Others

Centrifugal Vacuum Pumps

Momentum Transfer Vacuum Pumps Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps

Regenerative Application Vacuum Pumps

· By Lubrication

Dry Vacuum Pumps

Wet Vacuum Pumps

· By Application

Vacuum Pumps for Assembly

Vacuum Pumps for Conveying

Vacuum Pumps for Dehydration/Drying

Vacuum Pumps for Engine Testing

Vacuum Pumps for Evaporation & Distillation

Vacuum Pumps for Filling

Vacuum Pumps for Holding/Chucking

Vacuum Pumps for Manufacturing

Vacuum Pumps for Material Handling

Vacuum Pumps for Thermoforming

Vacuum Pumps for Other Applications

· By Mechanism

Gas Transfer Vacuum Pump

Gas Binding Vacuum Pump

· By Pressure

Rough Vacuum Pumps (10.3 mbar-1 mbar)

Medium Vacuum (Pumps 1 mbar-10-3 mbar)

High Vacuum Pumps (10-3mbar-10-7 mbar)

Ultra-High Vacuum Pumps (10-7 mbar-10-12 mbar)

Extreme High Vacuum Pumps (less than 10-12 mbar)

· By Flow

Vacuum Pumps Upto 85 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 150 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 550 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 1500 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 4500 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 8500 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 15000 ACFM

Vacuum Pumps Upto 17000 ACFM

· By End Use Vertical

Vacuum Pumps for Aerospace & Defense

Vacuum Pumps for Automotive

Vacuum Pumps for Chemical & Petrochemical

Vacuum Pumps for Electronics & Semiconductors

Vacuum Pumps for Food & Beverage

Vacuum Pumps for Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Vacuum Pumps for Mining & Construction

Vacuum Pumps for Oil & Gas

Vacuum Pumps for Packing

Vacuum Pumps for Power Generation

Vacuum Pumps for Other End User Verticals

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4889

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com